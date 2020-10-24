Joey Logano crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. He has advanced to the Cup Series Championship next month.

NASCAR fans racing to find out how to watch the remainder of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 need not worry: It can be found on major streaming services.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automative 500 race was postponed 52 laps into the contest Sunday, but the remainder will air on NBCSN, the broadcast network's 24-hour sports channel, Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon Eastern time from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

The race is the second in the Cup Series Playoffs round of eight, meaning there are just two races left before the championship on Nov. 8. Start your engines and keeping reading to find out how to watch this race.

How to watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race in the United States

As mentioned above, NASCAR is airing this race on NBCSN. That may not be as accessible as NBC (sorry, antenna users), but you still have options.

One of them is Sling. You subscribe to Sling Blue for just $30 per month and get NBCSN, but you won't get ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN3. For that, you'll have to subscribe to Sling Orange and Blue for $45 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month, carry NBCSN. YouTube TV and FuboTV, which each carry a $65 monthly price tag, also offer NBCSN.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Apple TV and Roku. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you have a subscription to cable, satellite, telco or streaming service that offers NBCSN, NBC also offers access to live streamed sports events.

NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race preview

Joey Logano advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a win at Kansas Speedway Oct. 18.

Other top drivers struggled, however. Denney Hamlin, who's No. 2 in the standings, finished 15th after a wreck. And engine trouble saddled Kurt Busch, who finished 38th.

The race at Texas Motor Speedway represents the second-to-last contest before the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 8. The top four drivers will advance to that race.

Here are the standings heading into this race:

Kevin Harvick, 4,115 points Denny Hamlin, 4,094 points Brad Keselowski, 4,082 points Chase Elliott, 4,074 points Joey Logano, 4,064 points Alex Bowman, 4,055 points Martin Truex, Jr., 4,051 points Kurt Busch, 4,009 points

Harvick and Hamlin have been the dominant drivers for much of the season, with Harvick racking up nine wins and Hamlin notching seven. The next winningest driver has four victories.

But each weekend carries increasing significance as the championship nears. You'll have to tune in to see how the drivers fare in Texas.