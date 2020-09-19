For those wondering how to watch the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, rest assured — We’ve got you covered. We’ll break down all of the ways you can watch the culmination of a spectacular Round of 16 in the 2020 Chase for the Cup.

Although the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race won’t be available everywhere, there are a handful of options to view this pivotal competition.

The NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. The race is being run at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. If you can't make it to the Volunteer State, here is how to watch the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race online.

How to watch NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

There are a variety of ways to watch the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, but you need to start your engine with the basic details. First off, you’ll need NBCSN, which is broadcasting the race. NBCSN can be accessed through a variety of services. We’ll lay them out for you, but ultimately, the decision must be based on your budget and personal needs.

For access to a wide variety of content catered to sports-minded individuals, Hulu + Live TV is a great way to go. For only $54.99 per month, you can gain access to a great selection of channels including NBCSN. A sweet perk of Hulu + Live TV is that it helps sports fans personalize their individual experience by catering to your favorite teams and interests. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.)

Another great option is Sling TV, which comes with more variety than ever. To get access to NBCSN, you’ll need to subscribe to the Sling Blue package for $29.99 per month. Note that Sling Blue may have a wider pool of channels that the alternative, Sling Orange, but it doesn’t include key sports channels like ESPN. Sling does give you the option to combine Orange + Blue for $44.99 per month. (See all Sling TV channels.)

If you like some variety, FuboTV might be for you. The family package through Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month and provides access to NBCSN in addition to dozens of television channels. (See all Fubo TV channels.) The same can be said for AT&T TV Now, which will cost you $54.99 per month for a list of channels that is subject to change based on your local listings and offerings.

Last, but certainly not least, YouTube TV offers is one of the more mobile, user-friendly live streaming services to date. For $64.99 per month, you can gain access to live television programming including NBCSN, which will keep you up to date for the next few weeks of the NASCAR postseason. (See all YouTube TV channels.)

What to watch for in NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Now that you know how to watch the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, here’s what you need to watch for! Last week’s race was capped off with a victory lap by Brad Keselowski of Team Penske. He ranks third in total playoff points behind the two racers that pose the greatest threat to win the Race for the Cup — Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

Heading into Bristol, those three are the only racers confirmed to compete in the Round of 12’s three-race set. The Cup Series’ last trip to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee was for the NASCAR All-Star Race in which Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports came out on top. Elliott placed fifth in the previous race to maintain his position as a viable underdog threat to win the 2020 Chase for the Cup.

Another under-the-radar racer to keep an eye on is Austin Dillion, who finished fourth in Richmond and was the runner-up in the previous race at Darlington Raceway. It’s highly likely that Dillion moves onto the Round of 12, where he has a chance to upset some of his favored peers.