Race fans scouring the Internet for information on how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship can end their search here.

NBC will broadcast the Season Finale 500 Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern time from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. It follows weeks of playoff racing that saw the field of drivers reduced until four competing for the championship remained.

The championship also comes on the heels of some drama at the penultimate race last weekend, which saw the season's winningest driver eliminated from championship contention.

If you're trying to make sure you don't miss any of the action this weekend, be sure to keep reading.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the Season Finale 500 race. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in the United States

Like last weekend's race, the championship gets the network treatment on NBC. Luckily for those foregoing cable or satellite, you can find NBC on a variety of streaming services that offer local channels.

That includes Hulu with Live TV or AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month. YouTube TV and FuboTV, which each run $65 per month, are also options. But you'll want to check each of their websites to ensure that NBC is offered in your area before signing up.

Likewise, Sling carries NBC in select markets on its Blue package for just $30 per month. Before you jump on that thrifty deal, remember that Sling is split into Blue and Orange packages, so signing up for Blue alone means you're missing out on channels like ESPN. You could sign up for both for $45 per month.

Also examine what extras these streaming services may offer. On FuboTV and YouTube TV, for instance, you can extra sports channels for $11 per month via add-ons. Sling offers a similar add-on for $10 per month.

And if you want to take one out for a spin around the oval before forking over some cash, each service offers a free trial. They can be streamed on popular devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

If you have a subscription to cable, satellite, telco or streaming service that offers NBCSN, NBC also offers access to live streamed sports events.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship race preview

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have finally been narrowed to four drivers after weeks of cuts, and the final group doesn't include the driver who won a Cup Series-leading nine races this year: Kevin Harvick.

Harvick finished in 17th at Martinsville Speedway last weekend after wrecking near the finish line. He was trying to pass Kyle Busch in a bid to pass him and move on to the championship, but the gambit failed.

Chase Elliot ended up winning the race at Martinsville, and he'll compete against Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin at Phoenix Raceway Sunday afternoon.

Logano won the championship in 2018, and Keselowski won it in 2012. Neither Elliot nor Hamlin have won it all.

Logano won the most recent race at Phoenix Raceway back in March, before the sport took two months off due to the coronavirus pandemic. But if you want to see if he can repeat that performance and claim another Cup Series Championship, you'll have to tune in to NBC Sunday.