How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling 235 

Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 9, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan

NASCAR drivers will face an unusual challenge Sunday, Aug. 16, at the GoBowling 235: turning right.

The race will air on NBC Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern time from the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in Daytona Beach, Fla. NBC can be found via cable, satellite or an antenna, but it's also on streaming services that offer local channels, such as Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV.

Race preview

This weekend's event marks NASCAR's first race at the Daytona road course, a 3.57-mile, 14-turn track that trades in the traditional oval for a couple of horseshoe turns and other twists. It's the same course used for a top sports car race.

NASCAR added the race to the Cup Series calendar, effectively replacing the annual visit to Watkins Glen International, due to coronavirus-related health regulations in New York state, according to NASCAR.

The race will come the weekend after Kevin Harvick solidified his position atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings with back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway. That gave him six wins this season, best in the Cup Series.

Chase Elliot, who's currently fifth in the Cup Series standings, has won the sport's last two road races, according to NASCAR.

After this weekend, only two weekends and three races will remain until the top 16 drivers advance to the playoffs. The following weeks will see that field reduced until four remain for the championship Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR will return to Daytona for the traditional track in late August, marking the last race before the playoffs.

Here are the top 10 standings heading into this weekend:

Kevin Harvick, 916 points Brad Keselowski, 779 points Denny Hamlin, 776 points Ryan Blaney, 741 points Chase Elliot, 721 points Joey Logano, 717 points Martin Truex, Jr., 716 points Aric Almirola, 669 points Kyle Busch, 651 points Kurt Busch, 648 points

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling 235

Unlike recent races that have aired on NBCSN, this one will get the network treatment. Cable and satellite will get you there, and likely so will an antenna.

Otherwise, there's plenty of options for finding NBC on streaming services.

For instance, Sling is offering a free local bundle, but it requires you to prepay for three months of its streaming service. It offers a Sling Blue or Sling Orange package, each for $30 a month. Blue is geared toward news and entertainment, while Orange is focused on sports and families. You can opt for both at $45 a month.

Other streaming services, such as Hulu With Live TV ($55 a month), AT&T TV Now ($55 a month) YouTube TV ($65 per month), FuboTV (also $65 a month) offer local channels. You can visit those services' respective websites, punch in your zip code and find out what local channels are available in your area. All of those services, including Sling, offer a free trial as well, and are compatible with popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

You'll also be able to catch the race on NBC Sports' streaming app, but you'll need to verify your subscription with a cable, satellite, telco or live streaming TV service that includes NBCSN.