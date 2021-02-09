Chase Elliot, driving the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, hopes to get the NASCAR Cup Series season off to a roaring start at the Daytona 500 after winning it all last year.

It's been a few months since last year's season ended, so you're no doubt itching to find out how to watch the NASCAR Daytona 500. Keep reading, racing fan.

The Daytona 500 can be found on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

The famous race will open the NASCAR Cup Series season just a few months after the 2020 pandemic-altered season ended with Chase Elliot winning it all.

If you're a cord-cutter reading with despair that this race will be on Fox, don't worry because you still have plenty of options. Let's break them down.

How to watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 from anywhere

Let's say you're away from home this weekend, perhaps even out of the country, but you still want to watch the Daytona 500 using your favorite service. What are you to do? A virtual private network may be your best friend if this happens to you.

A VPN routes your traffic through a specific country, so it makes it look like your computer is still at home. That's pretty handy, but which service should you use?

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch this race no matter where you are.

How to watch the Daytona 500 in the U.S.

It's been a few months since the NASCAR season ended, so consider this your reminder on how to watch the biggest races via streaming services.

This race will be on Fox, so any streaming service that offers local channels will be an option for watching the Daytona 500.

But if your interest in sports extends beyond this weekend's race, we'd suggest trying out FuboTV. Not only does it offer local channels like Fox, but you get plenty of sports content in the form of ESPN, FS1, and NBCSN.

The cheapest FuboTV plan, known as "Family Quarterly," runs $65 per month and includes 114 channels, 1000 hours of cloud DVR space and up to five simultaneous streams. That plan is prepaid every three months for $195.

FuboTV also offers add-ons that include premium channels like Showtime and Starz, as well as even more sports channels, like NFL RedZone from NFL Network.

If you're not sure if you want to commit to that plan, FuboTV offers a free trial on the Family Quarterly package.

And FuboTV can be streamed on the most popular devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Daytona 500 race preview

It's been three months since Chase Elliot won the last two races of the 2020 Cup Series campaign, cementing his first championship at the age of 24. He'll look to continue that momentum with the beginning of the 2021 season Sunday.

Last year, it was Denny Hamlin who came away with the checkered flag at the Daytona 500. He had a strong season and finished fourth in the overall standings.

Sunday will be the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The famed oval requires drivers to complete 200 laps to finish the 500-mile race.

NASCAR's most accomplished drivers have claimed Daytona 500 wins, including Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. Richard Petty won the race a record 10 times.

Elliot, fresh off of a season championship, no doubt wants to add "Daytona 500 winner" to his Wikipedia page.

You'll have to tune in to Fox this weekend to see if he can pull it off.