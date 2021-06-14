The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is one of the most exciting postseason tournaments around, and there are many ways for fans to watch all of the on-ice action.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are now down to the final four teams — Las Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning — and NBC, which is the broadcast home for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, is expanding how viewers can tune in to these critical games.

Here is a rundown of how to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in the U.S.

We have reached the semifinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs after things got underway in mid May, going from 16 teams to these final four. The matchups for the semifinals are the Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.

As it has for the entire playoffs, NBC is the host broadcast network for U.S. audiences, carrying games across its NBC, NBCSN, USA and (as needed) other NBC affiliated networks.

Now, NBCUniversal has announced that its streaming service Peacock will stream games starting with Game One of the Las Vegas vs. Montreal series, June 14. In addition to game coverage, Peacock will feature NBC’s pre- and post-game coverage.

Games can also be streamed via NBCSports.com and for fuboTV subscribers, as well as those with live streaming TV services like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Here is the broadcast schedule of each series:

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens

June 14 — Game 1, Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

June 16 — Game 2, Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

June 18 — Game 3, Las Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/USA Network

June 20 — Game 4, Las Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/USA Network

June 22 — Game 5*, Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

June 24 — Game 6*, Las Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/USA Network

June 26 — Game 7*, Montreal at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

(* denotes “if necessary)

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

June 13 — Game 1, New York 2, Tampa Bay 1

June 15 — Game 2, New York at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

June 17 — Game 3, Tampa Bay at New York, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/USA Network

June 19 — Game 4, Tampa Bay at New York, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/USA Network

June 21 — Game 5*, New York at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

June 23 — Game 6*, Tampa Bay at New York, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

June 25 — Game 7*, New York at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock/NBCSN

There is no word as of yet as to whether Peacock will continue to stream games for the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

NBC has been the broadcast home of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in the U.S. since 2006, but 2021 will mark their final year broadcasting the NHL, as ESPN and TurnerSports have acquired the broadcast rights starting with the 2021-2022 season.

How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in Canada?

For hockey fans in Canada, all games of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs semifinals are being broadcast on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports, with streams of the games available through SN Now, SN Now+ and NHL Live.

How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs anywhere in the world

If you are outside of the U.S. and Canada and do not have access to any of the previously mentioned broadcast methods, a way to be able to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is through a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country. In a nutshell, if you are not in the U.S. or Canada but want to access the broadcast feed, a VPN creates methods for you to watch an encrypted feed from whichever country.