Around 50 cars will compete in the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona, a 24-hour endurance race, on Saturday and Sunday, including the #49 Ally Cadillac Racing team and the #4 Corvette Racing team.

Racing aficionados looking for ways to watch the marathon event that is the Rolex 24 at Daytona have come to the right place.

NBC will be your home for this 24-hour race, though it will move to different channels under the broadcaster's umbrella.

The action begins Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. It'll move to NBCSN from 4:30 to 8 p.m. before shifting to the NBC Sports app until 11 p.m.

It'll reappear on NBCSN from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday, when it'll move back onto the NBC Sports App. Then it's back to NBCSN until 2 p.m., when NBC will take over for the remainder of the race.

That's a lot to keep track of, so let's break down the best ways to make sure you can stream this race.

How to watch the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona from anywhere

Being away from home shouldn't mean you can't watch the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona race. A virtual private network may be your best friend if you happen to be abroad this weekend. A VPN routes your traffic through a specific country, so it makes it look like your computer is still at home. That's pretty handy, but which service should you use?

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in the U.S.

You can be forgiven for being overwhelmed with your options for streaming television these days. And with this race jumping around to several different places throughout the weekend, you'll want to make sure you subscribe to a service that meets all of your needs.

If you're a sports fan, that may be FuboTV. Not only does it carry local channels such as NBC, but it also has NBCSN. Meanwhile, you could also find major sports channels like ESPN and FS1 on FuboTV.

The basic "Family Plan" carries more than 100 channels and runs $65 per month. For a few extra bucks per month, you can even add even more sports channels and premium content like Showtime and Starz.

A few more features you'll want to keep in mind: The Family Plan allows for three simultaneous streams and has 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

Don't worry about making a big commitment. FuboTV offers a free trial, and it likely works with whatever device you're already using at home, such as Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Be sure to double-check that NBC is offered in your area by visiting the FuboTV website. See our full guide to FuboTV.

To use the NBC Sports App, you'll have to sign in with your credentials you use with your cable, satellite or telco provider.

Meanwhile, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will carry the entire race. TrackPass is a standalone service for racing fans that costs $5 per month. It includes racing from ARCA, the Whelen Modified Tour and the International Motor Sports Association, known as the ISMA.

Rolex 24 at Daytona preview

Talk about being stuck in traffic.

About 50 sports cars will take to Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24 at Daytona this weekend. As the name suggests, the endurance race is scheduled to last 24 hours, with drivers taking turns around the famous track.

NASCAR standouts Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliot and Austin Dillon are among the drivers scheduled to race this weekend.

The Wayne Taylor Racing team won last year's event by circling the track 833 times, a record.

The event marks the season opener for the ISMA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, so racing fans are undoubtedly excited to start their engines.