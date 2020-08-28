How to watch the San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks live stream

Pitcher Trevor Cahill of the San Francisco Giants dominated in the last matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks. This time, his team needs to do it on the road.

In a division that features the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the hottest offense in the sport in the San Diego Padres, it’s hard to get by. That’s a large part of what’s kept the two teams set to compete on Friday night at the bottom of their respective divisions. However, this San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks will tell us a lot about what’s to come for both teams.

What to watch for in the San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game:

In the previous three-game series between these two ballclubs, the San Francisco Giants dominated by winning all three of the matchups. The last of the three was accentuated by a marvelous outing for Giants pitcher Trevor Cahill. Through five innings pitched, Cahill finished with eight strikeouts to only one hit, limiting the D-Backs to just one score.

That’s not going to fly if Arizona is to assert itself in this next matchup. The Diamondbacks are on an eight-game losing skid in which they’ve faced difficult competition including the Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics. Arizona came close in its last loss with designated hitter Christian Walker tallying four runs batted in on three hits to close the gap. Still, Arizona’s horrid defense left them in the dust with a one-run loss.

Arizona isn’t completely terrible from a statistical standpoint. Walker is one of five D-Backs with at least 15 runs on the year and the team ranks near the top of the league in total strikeouts. However, their numbers are a bit skewed as they rank near the top of the MLB in at-bats this season. Their On-Base Percentage (OBS) suggests this is one of the least effective offensive teams in baseball.

San Francisco, on the other hand, is a more favorable group by the numbers. This is a team that was rolling before the Dodgers visited them in the Bay Area and lowered their win percentage. This is a get-right matchup with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

