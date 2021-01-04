Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to advance past the Washington Football Team during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9.

It's Saturday night, you've got nowhere to go and you're trying to find out how to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington in an NFL Wild Card game. You've come to the right place for that bit of information.

NBC will air this game Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time from FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The Washington Football Team (7-9) comes into this game having barely won the dumpster fire of a division that is the NFC East. They'll encounter the Buccaneers (11-5), a team loaded with talent and led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Still trying to find ways to watch NBC? You'd best keep reading, then.

How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Washington from anywhere

Though Saturday's game will be on NBC, you might find you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service. A VPN might help you out. Essentially, a virtual private network can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on NBC but you're abroad, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington playoff game in the U.S.

Luckily for those foregoing cable and satellite, major streaming services offer your local channels as part of their packages. That means you can sign up for one, log in and find your local NBC station to watch the Buccaneers and Washington battle in this first-round game.

Tampa Bay vs. Washington Wild Card round preview

Tampa Bay and Washington come into the playoffs after undergoing major transformations.

The Buccaneers, of course, welcomed Brady as their new quarterback after the 43-year-old left the Patriots, a team he led to six Super Bowl victories. Unlike others nearing the end of a long career, Brady didn't move to Florida to retire. Instead, he led the Bucs to 11 wins and a wild card berth despite some stumbles.

The Bucs say star wide receiver Mike Evans is "day-to-day" after an injury and could still play against Washington.

Washington, meanwhile, dropped its offensive and much-maligned nickname ahead of this season, instead deciding to call themselves the "Football Team" for now. I'm sure that moniker hasn't caused any confusion for anyone.

Anyway, Washington managed to win their division and earn a trip to the playoffs despite posting a record. It turns out that everyone else in their division just had a worse season than they did.

But a bright spot for Washington has been its stout defense, including rookie defensive end Chase Young.

Tampa Bay is heavily favored in this game, but Washington would probably like nothing more than to win and stop everyone (including me) from making NFC East jokes. (More like NFC Least, yeah?)

The full NFL wild-card weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL wild-card weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS

No. 6 L.A. Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10