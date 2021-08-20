How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics online: stream the games live

Here's how to watch the Tokyo Paralympics online from anywhere in the world.

The dust has just settled on the Olympic Games, and now it's time for the greatest Paralympic athletes from around the world to take to the track (and field) to compete for gold medal supremacy at the Tokyo Paralympics.

An estimated 4350 athletes from 160 countries are set to compete in over 500 sporting events at these Paralympic Games. 22 sports will be represented, including the first appearances of taekwondo and badminton at the Paralympic Games.

China topped the medal time for the fourth consecutive time at the Rio Paralympics by some margin, with GBR in 2nd and the USA in 4th, behind Ukraine. Will any of these countries manage to sneak ahead this year? Or will China top the table for the fifth time in a row?

Here's how to watch the 2020 Paralympic Games so you don't miss out on any of the action from Tokyo over the next two weeks!

When do the Tokyo Paralympics start?

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, August 24 at 6:00 am EST / 11:00 am BST. The games conclude on Sunday, 5 September.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in the US

If you want to watch the Paralympics in the US, NBCUniversal has you covered. They'll be showing a record 1200 hours worth of Paralympic programming this year, with more than 200 hours of linear TV coverage across NBC, NBCSN, and the Olympic Channel.

Over 1000 hours of NBC's Paralympic coverage will stream across NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. You can find NBC's full Paralympic schedule here.

If you need access to NBC and NBCSN, you can grab both channels with the Sling Blue package from Sling TV. With Sling Blue, you can stream to up to three devices simultaneously, and you'll get access to more than 40 channels, including NBCSN, FS1, and the NFL Network. You can try out Sling TV with a 7-day free trial. After that, it'll run you $35 a month.

If you want even more from Sling, you can combine your package with Sling's other plan, Sling Orange. This will net you over 50 channels in total for an extra $15 a month.

Peacock will be home to medal round action from a variety of sports including men's and women's Wheelchair Basketball and Women's Sitting Volleyball, which were all won by Team USA at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (or $9.99 a month without ads), but you can save a decent chunk of change if you subscribe annually for $49.99 (or $99.99 a year for the ad-free tier).

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in the UK

Channel 4 is once again the home of Paralympic Games coverage in the UK, but this year they've got more ambitious plans for the Paralympics than ever before.

They're showing over 300 hours of Paralympics coverage on TV (split across Channel 4 and More 4), with more than 1000 hours of additional coverage from 16 different live streams available at paralympics.channel4.com.

More 4 is being transformed into a dedicated team sports channel for the very first time, with Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby and more set to air on the channel. Also, The Last Leg will be returning live from London every single night of the games, with host Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, and Rosie Jones reporting in from Tokyo.

Even if you're not in front of your TV, you'll still be able to watch the Paralympics absolutely free, as the best coverage, opinions, and entertainment will also be shown on All4.