How to watch the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team vs. the Netherlands in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals

Up next for the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team? The Netherlands in the Tokyo 2020 quarterfinals. (Yes, in 2021. Welcome to the new way of doing things.)

It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride thus far. The women — the bulk of whom were part of the Rio team in 2016 — were blanked by Sweden 3-0 in their opening match. They rebounded to beat New Zealand 6-1 before playing Australia to a snoozer of a scoreless draw to close out group play.

They advanced, and fairly easily, though it definitely wasn't the dominant U.S. Women's National Team we've seen of late. They'll need to regain that swagger when they play the Netherlands at 7 a.m. Eastern time (that's 8 p.m. in Tokyo) on Friday, July 30.

The match should be on NBCSN here in the United States.

And that's good news, because NBCSN is available on every cable and satellite system. It's also available on every major streaming service.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, we'll see Canada take on Brazil, Great Britain play Australia, and Sweden versus the host Japan.

The four winners of the quarterfinal matches will then face off in the semifinals on Monday, Aug. 2. Those games will be at either 4 a.m. Eastern time, or 7 a.m.

The medal matches are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5. The bronze match will be played at 4 a.m. Eastern time, followed by the gold medal match at 10 p.m. Eastern time.