Tokyo Olympics: How to watch women’s soccer
Can anyone take down the U.S. women’s soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics are set to dominate the sports world from July 23-Aug. 8, and the women’s soccer tournament is likely to be one of the marquee events during the games.
The Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament is actually scheduled to begin prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 21, eventually leading to the Gold Medal match on Aug. 5
The U.S. women’s soccer team, led by Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe, are the gold medal favorites going into the games, however they are not the most recent gold medal winners; in fact, they were upset by Sweden in quarter finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics (setting up a bit of a revenge game with an early matchup). Germany won gold in 2016, but they did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
The other countries taking part in the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament includes Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and Zambia.
The initial matchups are broken into groups. Group E consists of Japan, Canada, Great Britain and Chile; Group F is China, Brazil, Zambia and the Netherlands; and Group G feature U.S., Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.
Let’s take a look at the full schedule for the women’s soccer tournament and how to watch all the games below.
Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament schedule
July 21
Great Britain vs. Chile, 3:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel
China vs. Brazil, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sweden vs. U.S., 4:30 a.m. ET, USA
Japan vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Netherlands vs. Zambia, 7 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel
Australia vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m. ET, USA
*These are all live broadcasts of the games. Encore presentations of Sweden vs. U.S., China vs. Brazil, Japan vs. Canada and Australia vs. New Zealand will take place on NBCSN.
July 24
Chile vs. Canada, 3:30 a.m. ET, TBD
China vs. Zambia, 4 a.m. ET, TBD
Sweden vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Japan vs. Great Britain, 6:30 a.m. ET, TBD
Netherlands vs. Brazil, 7 a.m. ET, TBD (replay at 9:30 a.m. on NBCSN)
U.S. vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
July 27
U.S. vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET, USA
New Zealand vs. Sweden, 4 a.m. ET, TBD
Chile vs. Japan, 7 a.m. ET, TBD
Canada vs. Great Britain, 7 a.m. ET, TBD
Netherlands vs. China, 7:30 a.m. ET, TBD
Brazil vs. Zambia, 7:30 a.m. ET, TBD
July 30
Quarterfinals 2E vs. 2F, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Quarterfinals 1E vs. 3FG, 5 a.m. ET, TBD
Quarterfinals 1G vs. 3EF, 6 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Quarterfinals 1F vs. 2G, 7 a.m. ET, TBD
Aug. 2
Semifinals 1F/2G vs. 2E/2F, 4 a.m. ET, USA
Semifinals 1E/3FG vs. 1G/3EF, 7 a.m. ET, USA
Aug. 5
Bronze Medal Match, 4 a.m. ET, TBD
Gold Medal Match, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
How to watch Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament in the U.S.
For U.S. audiences, the entirety of the Tokyo Olympics coverage will play out on NBC’s slate of networks.
Most of the women’s tournament will take place on one of three of NBC’s cable channels — NBCSN, USA and The Olympic Channel. NBCSN, USA and The Olympics Channel are all available through certain cable packages, as well as on vMVPD services, including YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV. Both YouTube TV and Fubo TV will offer 4K coverage of the Olympics.
For the gold medal match, that will be broadcast on local NBC stations, which is available for anyone with an antenna, a basic cable subscription or is signed up for YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV.
How to watch Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament in the U.K.
The BBC is carrying more than 350 hours of live Tokyo Olympic coverage, including many of the women’s soccer (or football) tournament matchups. The matches will be split amongst BBC One, BBC Two, Eurosport, Eurosport Player, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.
The July 21 matches all have set times and channels, which are:
Great Britain vs. Chile, 8:30 a.m. GMT, BBC Two/Eurosport 1/BBC iPlayer/Eurosport Player
China vs. Brazil, 9 a.m. GMT, Eurosport Player
Sweden vs. U.S., 9:30 a.m. GMT, Eurosport Player
Japan vs. Canada, 11:30 a.m. GMT, Eurosport Player
Netherlands vs. Zambia, noon GMT, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player
Australia vs. New Zealand, 12:30 p.m. GMT, Eurosport Player
The only other matches already set on certain channels are the July 24 matches between Great Britain and Japan (11:30 a.m. GMT, BBC Red Button) and Sweden vs. Australia (9:30 a.m. GMT, BBC Red Button).
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament in Canada
Canada’s CBC will be the broadcast home for the women’s soccer tournament. For Canadian cord-cutters, Sling TV is an option to watch some of the Olympic action without a cable subscription.
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament from anywhere
A handy tool for watching content (or a specific broadcast) that may not be available where you or is a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.
ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.
And it's a great way to keep up with all of the action of the Olympics from anywhere in the world.
