Tokyo Olympics: How to watch women’s soccer

The Tokyo Olympics are set to dominate the sports world from July 23-Aug. 8, and the women’s soccer tournament is likely to be one of the marquee events during the games.

The Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament is actually scheduled to begin prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 21, eventually leading to the Gold Medal match on Aug. 5

The U.S. women’s soccer team, led by Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe, are the gold medal favorites going into the games, however they are not the most recent gold medal winners; in fact, they were upset by Sweden in quarter finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics (setting up a bit of a revenge game with an early matchup). Germany won gold in 2016, but they did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The other countries taking part in the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament includes Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and Zambia.

The initial matchups are broken into groups. Group E consists of Japan, Canada, Great Britain and Chile; Group F is China, Brazil, Zambia and the Netherlands; and Group G feature U.S., Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

Let’s take a look at the full schedule for the women’s soccer tournament and how to watch all the games below.

Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament schedule

July 21

Great Britain vs. Chile, 3:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel

China vs. Brazil, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Sweden vs. U.S., 4:30 a.m. ET, USA

Japan vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Netherlands vs. Zambia, 7 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel

Australia vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

*These are all live broadcasts of the games. Encore presentations of Sweden vs. U.S., China vs. Brazil, Japan vs. Canada and Australia vs. New Zealand will take place on NBCSN.

July 24

Chile vs. Canada, 3:30 a.m. ET, TBD

China vs. Zambia, 4 a.m. ET, TBD

Sweden vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Japan vs. Great Britain, 6:30 a.m. ET, TBD

Netherlands vs. Brazil, 7 a.m. ET, TBD (replay at 9:30 a.m. on NBCSN)

U.S. vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

July 27

U.S. vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET, USA

New Zealand vs. Sweden, 4 a.m. ET, TBD

Chile vs. Japan, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

Canada vs. Great Britain, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

Netherlands vs. China, 7:30 a.m. ET, TBD

Brazil vs. Zambia, 7:30 a.m. ET, TBD

July 30

Quarterfinals 2E vs. 2F, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Quarterfinals 1E vs. 3FG, 5 a.m. ET, TBD

Quarterfinals 1G vs. 3EF, 6 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Quarterfinals 1F vs. 2G, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

Aug. 2

Semifinals 1F/2G vs. 2E/2F, 4 a.m. ET, USA

Semifinals 1E/3FG vs. 1G/3EF, 7 a.m. ET, USA

Aug. 5

Bronze Medal Match, 4 a.m. ET, TBD

Gold Medal Match, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

How to watch Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament in the U.S.

For U.S. audiences, the entirety of the Tokyo Olympics coverage will play out on NBC’s slate of networks.

Most of the women’s tournament will take place on one of three of NBC’s cable channels — NBCSN, USA and The Olympic Channel. NBCSN, USA and The Olympics Channel are all available through certain cable packages, as well as on vMVPD services, including YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV. Both YouTube TV and Fubo TV will offer 4K coverage of the Olympics.

For the gold medal match, that will be broadcast on local NBC stations, which is available for anyone with an antenna, a basic cable subscription or is signed up for YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament in the U.K.

The BBC is carrying more than 350 hours of live Tokyo Olympic coverage, including many of the women’s soccer (or football) tournament matchups. The matches will be split amongst BBC One, BBC Two, Eurosport, Eurosport Player, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

The July 21 matches all have set times and channels, which are:

Great Britain vs. Chile, 8:30 a.m. GMT, BBC Two/Eurosport 1/BBC iPlayer/Eurosport Player

China vs. Brazil, 9 a.m. GMT, Eurosport Player

Sweden vs. U.S., 9:30 a.m. GMT, Eurosport Player

Japan vs. Canada, 11:30 a.m. GMT, Eurosport Player

Netherlands vs. Zambia, noon GMT, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player

Australia vs. New Zealand, 12:30 p.m. GMT, Eurosport Player

The only other matches already set on certain channels are the July 24 matches between Great Britain and Japan (11:30 a.m. GMT, BBC Red Button) and Sweden vs. Australia (9:30 a.m. GMT, BBC Red Button).

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament in Canada

Canada’s CBC will be the broadcast home for the women’s soccer tournament. For Canadian cord-cutters, Sling TV is an option to watch some of the Olympic action without a cable subscription.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament from anywhere

A handy tool for watching content (or a specific broadcast) that may not be available where you or is a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.