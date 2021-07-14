Tokyo Olympics: How to watch men’s soccer

One major soccer tournament just wrapped up with Euros 2020, but now the whole world will get involved in the Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament.

Like the women’s soccer tournament at the games, the men’s soccer tournament is kicking off prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 23 and will take place throughout the two weeks of the game, with its gold medal match set for Aug. 7. The initial phase of the Olympic tournament will also break the competing countries into groups.

However, there are some key differences between the men’s and women’s draw. Number one, the men’s soccer tournament has more teams — 16 to the women’s 12. Number two, the rosters are made up of U23 players, meaning some of the game’s biggest names are not eligible but instead can be a showcase for some budding talent.

Here is the breakdown of the men’s tournament by group:

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Let’s now take a look at the men’s soccer tournament schedule and how you can watch all the action from the pitch.

Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament schedule

July 22

Egypt vs. Spain, 3:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel

New Zealand vs. South Korea, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Mexico vs. France, 4 a.m. ET, USA

Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia, 5:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel

Argentina vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel

Japan vs. South Africa, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Brazil vs. Germany, 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Honduras vs. Romania, 8:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel

*There will be encore presentations of Egypt vs. Spain, Mexico vs. France, Japan vs. South Africa and Brazil vs. Germany on NBCSN throughout the day.

July 25

Egypt vs. Argentina, 3:30 a.m. ET, TBD

France vs. South Africa, 4 a.m. ET, TBD

New Zealand vs. Honduras, 4 a.m. ET, TBD

Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, 4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Australia vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Japan vs. Mexico, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Romania vs. South Korea, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

Saudia Arabia vs. Germany, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

July 28

Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil, 4 a.m. ET, TBD

South Korea vs. Honduras, 4:30 a.m. ET, TBD

Romania vs. New Zealand, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Australia vs. Egypt, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

France vs. Japan, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

South Africa vs. Mexico, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Spain vs. Argentina, 9:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN

July 31

Quarterfinals 1A vs. 2B, TBD

Quarterfinals 1B vs. 2A, TBD

Quarterfinals 1C vs. 2D, TBD

Quarterfinals 1D vs. 2C, TBD

Aug. 3

Semifinals 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C, TBD

Semifinals 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D, TBD

Aug. 6

Bronze Medal Match, TBD

Aug. 7

Gold Metal Match, TBD

How to watch Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament in U.S.

All of the men’s soccer matches during the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on either NBCSN, USA or The Olympic Channel. All of these channels are often included in cable subscriptions and are available on streaming platforms including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV. Some of the matches may be available in 4K for YouTube TV or Fubo TV subscribers.

In addition, viewers who subscribe to these channels through any of these means can also watch the matches online via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament in U.K.

The BBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will include the men’s soccer tournament, along with Eurosport. As of publication, only two men’s soccer matches have been assigned networks, both on July 22: Mexico vs. France at 9 a.m. GMT on Eurosport 1 and BBC Red Button, and Brazil vs. Germany at 12:30 p.m. GMT on Eurosport 1 and BBC Red Button. Details for all other matches throughout the men’s soccer tournament will be announced at a later date.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament from anywhere

A VPN can be a great way to watch content (or a specific broadcast) that may not be available where you or. A VPN (virtual private network) routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.