Tokyo Olympics: How to watch men’s soccer
Brazil, Germany, Japan, France, Spain and Mexico vying for men’s soccer gold at Tokyo Olympics.
One major soccer tournament just wrapped up with Euros 2020, but now the whole world will get involved in the Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament.
Like the women’s soccer tournament at the games, the men’s soccer tournament is kicking off prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 23 and will take place throughout the two weeks of the game, with its gold medal match set for Aug. 7. The initial phase of the Olympic tournament will also break the competing countries into groups.
However, there are some key differences between the men’s and women’s draw. Number one, the men’s soccer tournament has more teams — 16 to the women’s 12. Number two, the rosters are made up of U23 players, meaning some of the game’s biggest names are not eligible but instead can be a showcase for some budding talent.
Here is the breakdown of the men’s tournament by group:
Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia
Let’s now take a look at the men’s soccer tournament schedule and how you can watch all the action from the pitch.
Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament schedule
July 22
Egypt vs. Spain, 3:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel
New Zealand vs. South Korea, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Mexico vs. France, 4 a.m. ET, USA
Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia, 5:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel
Argentina vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel
Japan vs. South Africa, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Brazil vs. Germany, 7:30 a.m. ET, USA
Honduras vs. Romania, 8:30 a.m. ET, The Olympic Channel
*There will be encore presentations of Egypt vs. Spain, Mexico vs. France, Japan vs. South Africa and Brazil vs. Germany on NBCSN throughout the day.
July 25
Egypt vs. Argentina, 3:30 a.m. ET, TBD
France vs. South Africa, 4 a.m. ET, TBD
New Zealand vs. Honduras, 4 a.m. ET, TBD
Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, 4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Australia vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Japan vs. Mexico, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Romania vs. South Korea, 7 a.m. ET, TBD
Saudia Arabia vs. Germany, 7 a.m. ET, TBD
July 28
Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil, 4 a.m. ET, TBD
South Korea vs. Honduras, 4:30 a.m. ET, TBD
Romania vs. New Zealand, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Australia vs. Egypt, 7 a.m. ET, TBD
France vs. Japan, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
South Africa vs. Mexico, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Spain vs. Argentina, 9:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
July 31
Quarterfinals 1A vs. 2B, TBD
Quarterfinals 1B vs. 2A, TBD
Quarterfinals 1C vs. 2D, TBD
Quarterfinals 1D vs. 2C, TBD
Aug. 3
Semifinals 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C, TBD
Semifinals 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D, TBD
Aug. 6
Bronze Medal Match, TBD
Aug. 7
Gold Metal Match, TBD
How to watch Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament in U.S.
All of the men’s soccer matches during the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on either NBCSN, USA or The Olympic Channel. All of these channels are often included in cable subscriptions and are available on streaming platforms including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV. Some of the matches may be available in 4K for YouTube TV or Fubo TV subscribers.
In addition, viewers who subscribe to these channels through any of these means can also watch the matches online via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.
How to watch Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament in U.K.
The BBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will include the men’s soccer tournament, along with Eurosport. As of publication, only two men’s soccer matches have been assigned networks, both on July 22: Mexico vs. France at 9 a.m. GMT on Eurosport 1 and BBC Red Button, and Brazil vs. Germany at 12:30 p.m. GMT on Eurosport 1 and BBC Red Button. Details for all other matches throughout the men’s soccer tournament will be announced at a later date.
How to watch Tokyo Olympics men’s soccer tournament from anywhere
A VPN can be a great way to watch content (or a specific broadcast) that may not be available where you or. A VPN (virtual private network) routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.
ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.
And it's a great way to keep up with all of the action of the Olympics from anywhere in the world.View Deal
Michael Balderston is a D.C.-based entertainment writer and content producer for What to Watch. He previously has written for TV Technology and Awards Circuit.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.