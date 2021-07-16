Tokyo Olympics: How to watch women’s basketball

As we head into the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women’s basketball team is the most dominant group taking part in the games, but will another country finally be able to end their reign?

Team USA has won every gold medal at the Olympics since 1996; if they win in Tokyo it will be their seventh in a row. The U.S. players vying for lucky number seven are WNBA legends Sue Bird, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and more.

Who will the U.S. have to face to accomplish their historic feat?

Like the men’s basketball tournament, things will get going with a preliminary group stage before moving to the knockout and medal rounds. Here are the breakdowns of the three groups in the women’s basketball tournament:

Group A: Canada, Serbia, South Korea, Spain

Group B: France, Japan, Nigeria, USA

Group C: Australia, Belgium, China, Puerto Rico

Read on to find how and when to watch all the action for the women’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics women’s basketball tournament schedule

July 25

South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET, TBD

July 26

Serbia vs. Canada, 4:20 a.m. ET, TBD

Japan vs. France, 9 p.m. ET, TBD

July 27

Nigeria vs. USA, 12:40 a.m. ET, USA (replay at 2:45 a.m. ET on NBCSN and 4:15 p.m. ET on USA)

Australia vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m. ET, TBD

Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m. ET, TBD

July 28

Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. ET, TBD

July 29

Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m. ET, TBD

Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m. ET, TBD

July 30

USA vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. ET, USA (replay at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m. ET, TBD

China vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET, TBD

July 31

Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET, TBD (replay at 11:30 p.m. ET on USA)

Aug. 1

South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET, TBD

Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m. ET, TBD

Aug. 2

USA vs. France, 12:40 a.m. ET, USA (replays at 4 p.m. ET on USA and 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m. ET, TBD

Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m. ET, TBD

Aug. 3

Quarterfinals No. 1, TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET, TBD

Aug. 4

Quarterfinal No. 2, TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET, USA

Quarterfinal No. 3, TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m. ET, USA

Quarterfinal No. 4, TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m. ET, USA

* replays of as yet unspecified quarterfinals games will air on USA at 6 p.m. ET and NBCSN at 10 p.m. ET

Aug. 6

Semifinal No. 1, TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET, NBC

Semifinal No. 2, TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m. ET, TBD

* a replay of an as yet unspecified semifinal game will air on USA at 10 a.m. ET

Aug. 7

Bronze Medal Game, 3 a.m. ET, CNBC

Gold Medal Game, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBC (replay at 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 8 on USA).

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s basketball tournament in the U.S.

For my entire life NBC has held the U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics. The network continues to expand its coverage of the games and will once again do so this year, including for the women’s basketball tournament.

As of publication, only U.S. women’s basketball games will be shown live on TV, with all the of the group stage games airing on USA, and then replays either playing on USA or NBCSN — a group stage matchup between Canada and Spain is also getting a replay on USA. What to Watch will update this page if any other of the women’s basketball group stage games will air on TV.

To watch the available women’s basketball games on USA, NBCSN or CNBC, viewers will need a subscription either to a traditional cable package or one of Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. To watch the semifinal and gold medal games on NBC, any of those subscriptions would work, as would a good old-fashioned TV antenna.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s basketball tournament in Canada

Fans of team Canada will be able to watch them play through CBC, which is Canada’s broadcast home for the Tokyo Olympics. All of the women’s basketball games will be available to stream on CBC Sports Streaming.

CBC’s broadcast schedule only shows its overnight, morning, daytime and primetime blocks for Olympics coverage, so it is unclear how much coverage will be devoted to the women’s basketball tournament on TV.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics women’s basketball tournament from anywhere

As long as they have internet access, sports fans the world over can watch women’s basketball games at the Tokyo Olympics, whether NBC or another broadcasters’ coverage, through a virtual private network.

A VPN routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.