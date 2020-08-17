How to watch the Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves live stream

The early portion of the season hasn't been kind to Washington Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez, who will lead the charge against the Atlanta Braves on August 17.

After finishing with the third-best record in the NL last year with a World Series victory to boast, the Washington Nationals are off to a rough start this season. Washington was amongst the best offensive teams in baseball just a year ago but so far this season, they’ve had a rough go of it. Meanwhile, Atlanta is strolling along with one of the best records in the league despite losing a two-game series to the New York Yankees and tying the Philadelphia Phillies 2-2.

What to Expect from the Matchup:

Through the early stretch of the season, the Washington Nationals haven’t played up to standards. With major losses to the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets in recent games, the reigning champion doesn’t look too hot. Still, they have a chance to get back on track against their division rival.

The Atlanta Braves are battling injury troubles that only got worse with rising star Ronald Acuña Jr. nursing an ailment. The 22-year-old is going to be reevaluated on Monday after dealing with wrist inflammation. In a shortened season in which every game makes a tremendous impact, losing Acuña’s presence is going to be troublesome for a Braves team that’s already riddled with injuries.

Pitcher Anibal Sanchez is slated to get his fourth start of the year for the Nationals after winning 57.9 percent of his starts last year. He’s off to a slow start, having lost all three of his games with 14 runs allowed. Now he faces a Braves team that’s amongst the best in hits and runs batted in so far this season. It’s a challenge that will help the Nationals decide if the 2013 ERA leader still had enough gas in the tank to be a leader.

Washington had a bit of trouble with the Braves last season, losing the season series 11-8 despite being one of the most dominant teams in baseball. If that trend continues this season, it’s going to have grave consequences for their hopes at repeating in 2020.

