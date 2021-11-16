Here's how to watch Top Gear online from anywhere in the world.

Top Gear has just returned to the driver's seat for a new season! Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuiness are back with their second helping of the legendary motoring show this year, and we can expect plenty of action from this new five-part series.

We've already seen the trio tackle some of the finest F1 drivers at Silverstone, but this new series will also see the boys heading abroad. So far, we know they'll be heading to Iceland in some ill-suited British staples and heading on a camping holiday with the help of three electric vehicles.

Here's our guide on how to watch Top Gear online so you don't miss out...

How to watch 'Top Gear' in the UK

Top Gear returned on Sunday, Nov. 14 on BBC1 at 8 pm. New episodes will air weekly in the same slot.

You can also catch up with previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Top Gear' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch 'Top Gear' in the US

New episodes of Top Gear start airing on BBC America at 10 pm on Nov. 23. BBC America is available on a range of streaming services, but we recommend Sling TV.

You can get BBC America in either of Sling's two packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both cost just $35 a month, so the only thing you need to decide is which set of channels you would prefer. Sling Orange comes with 32 channels including ESPN, the Disney Channel, whereas Sling Blue offers 43 channels like NBC Sports Network, FX, and TruTV.

You can also package both together for $50 a month to get the whole Sling TV package and if you sign up right now you can get your first month for just $10 (or $20 for the combined package).

If you'd prefer a more comprehensive live TV package, we recommend checking out FuboTV. Although FuboTV has a reputation for being sports-focused, the streaming service also comes with a range of channels, including BBC America. Packages start from $64.99 a month, and you try it out without paying a penny with a FuboTV free trial.