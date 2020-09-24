UFC 253 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa • Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz • Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval • Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Prelims • Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva • Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews • Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klien • William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur • Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

Adesanya vs. Costa is this weekend, and MMA fans who are new to streaming need to know how to watch UFC 253 on Roku. You may not be able to catch a flight to Fight Island, but it can be easy to set up your TV to stream this massive title fight. If you want to watch UFC 253 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

On Sept. 26, UFC 253 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features two championship fights, including a face off between two premier unbeaten fighters.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (19-0) is defending his middleweight title against Paulo “The Eraser” Costa (13-0). Adesanya has made it a point to take on the best challengers he can, and Costa may be this striker's most difficult opponent yet. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) will face off for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Learn how to watch UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 253 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 253 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.

If you are new to ESPN+ , you can get a special offer of UFC 253 PPV and a full year subscription to ESPN+ for only $84.98 . Monthly subscribers can also upgrade to an annual plan and save money too.

, you can get a special offer of . Monthly subscribers can also upgrade to an annual plan and save money too. If you already have any ESPN+ subscription or get ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle, you can choose to only purchase UFC 253 PPV for only $64.99.

Roku Streaming Stick+ Gear to stream the fights



So much to love about this discounted, portable Roku



The Roku Streaming Stick Plus offers a unique combination of being budget friendly and packed with features. It has 4K, HDR, private listening and tons of big streaming channels to love.



$39 View Deal at Amazon 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆