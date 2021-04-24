UFC 261 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Prelims • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Prelims • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

UFC 261 is here, and this big lineup of three championship MMA fights will be so big that fans will need to learn how to watch UFC 261 on Android. There are sure to be a lot of new people interested to go along with old fans tuning in to see it all go down on Saturday. With the main card only available as a streaming event, everyone wants to know how to watch it on their favorite devices.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Kamaru Usman or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 261 on Android , featuring Usman vs. Masvidal 2 in the ESPN app.

On April 24, UFC 261 is broadcasting a night filled with title fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features three championship fights, headlined by a title fight rematch from last summer.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) is has become one of the highest regarded and most feared fighters in the UFC, and last summer he quite literally stomped all over Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-14). Last time, Usman used his weight, power and tons of foot stomps to dominate Masvidal, who couldn’t get in a strike or a takedown. Can Jorge come up with a new gameplan?

Plus you can watch Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili (21-1) defend her title against “Thug” Rose Namajunas (10-4) and Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) as she takes on Jessica Andrade (21-8).

Learn how to watch UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on Pay-Per-View

UFC 261 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 261 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 261 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 261 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 261 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 261 Pay Per View cost?