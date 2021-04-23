UFC 261 Prelims are loaded with eight fights to the Pay-Per-View Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 261 Prelims live stream. UFC will have loads of exciting fights live as part of the Early Prelims and Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 261 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 261 Prelims has a young UFC fighter at a crossroads after two straight losses facing a submission artist making his UFC debut.

You can watch the UFC 261 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 261 PPV main card, including the Usman vs. Masvidal 2 main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN and ESPN2, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 261 Pay-Per-View featuring Usman vs. Masvidal 2.

UFC 261 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Prelims • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Prelims • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

When is UFC 261?

UFC 261 will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 24, from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

UFC 261 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., with fights on both ESPN+ and ESPN2. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. on both ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Usman vs. Masvidal 2.

In the U.K., UFC 261 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 261 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 261 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN and ESPN2. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Welterweight fighters, when Alex Oliveira (22-9-1) takes on Randy Brown (12-4).

You can get the full UFC 261 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Oliveira vs. Brown. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 261 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 261 Prelims begins on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to get these channels. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn How to Watch UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2

Hulu with Live TV offers a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 261 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 261 Prelims — Oliveira vs. Brown Preview

The UFC 261 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Men’s Welterweight fighters, as Alex Oliveira and Randy Brown square off.

Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira (22-9-1) is a long time UFC fighter hoping to get himself back into contention after a rough couple of years. This Brazilian Cowboy has six years of fights in the UFC with an 11-7 record overall, but he’s gone 2-4 since December of 2018. Even with a couple of good wins in 2020, Oliveira missed weight in his most recent fight, then lost it to Shavkat Rakhmonov. He needs a win badly, or everyone will start questioning his future.

Randy “Rudeboy” Brown (12-4) is an exciting welterweight fighter that has dealt with some recent struggles of his own. After starting out 6-3 in the promotion, he lost his last fight by knockout back in August to Vicente Luque. Still he’s come a long way from the old “Dana White: Looking for a Fight” series where he was discovered. There is a wide gap between what happens if this New York born Jamaican fighter wins or loses against this Cowboy, but it’s sure to be an exciting finish.

How to watch UFC 261 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 261 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Usman vs. Masvidal 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 261 Pay-Per-View?