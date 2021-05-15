UFC 262 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza Prelims • Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko Early Prelims • Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz • Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

UFC 262 is ready to crown a new king of the Lightweight division, so fight fans who also have the most popular streaming devices need to know how to watch UFC 262 on Roku. If you can’t get down to Houston to see it live, it can be easy to set up your TV to stream these massive fights. If you want to watch UFC 262 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

On May 15, UFC 262 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by a fight to claim the vacant Lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the UFC, and the Lightweight division is in search of a new king. Now two of the top four contenders will go toe to toe for the title. From one corner comes Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (30-8), who earned his first ever title shot by winning nine of his last ten bouts. From the other corner comes “Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5), a three time Bellator Lightweight champion who is in only his second UFC fight ever. Which one has what it takes to grab the strap?

Learn how to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 262 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 262 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.