How to watch Wales vs Portugal: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 match online

Wales may have endured a challenging year but the Rugby World Cup 2023 represents an opportunity for a reset, especially as they prepare for their second match of the tournament against minnows Portugal. This is just the second time the Portuguese have qualified for the tournament finals, but the Iberians are determined to prove they deserve to be here among the elite and want to cause a shock or two. Either way, it's a match not to be missed.

Wales vs Portugal in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK on ITV1 the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch the Rugby World Cup live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Welsh nerves were pretty much shot when Fiji roared back from 32-14 down to 32-26 in their opening fixture of Pool C last Sunday – center Semi Radradra dropped the ball with the Welsh line at his mercy in the last play of the game, too. The result earned Wales a bonus point victory, but the manner of the second-half collapse will be a worry for head coach Warren Gatland, who has also had to deal with fly-half Dan Biggar and center George North nearly coming to blows just before half-time with the former unhappy with the latter for not kicking the ball into touch. The squad, however, have been keen to stress they're embracing that confrontation and will use it as inspiration for another crack at the knockout stages following a poor Six Nations earlier in the year. Gatland is expected to rest a few big names – Biggar, Liam Williams and Adam Beard among them – with a titanic tussle against Australia on the horizon in a fortnight.

Portugal, meanwhile, will be under no illusions at the size of the task ahead of them at the Rugby World Cup 2023. This is only the second time the country – more accustomed to the round, instead of oval, ball – has reached the final after they lost four pool games out of four in 2007 and the main goal for head coach Patrice Lagisquet and his team is to leave France with a maiden World Cup victory under their collective belts. Doing so against a team with Wales' experience may be a step too far but Portugal but they'll certainly look to invoke the spirit of their team nickname los Lobos – the Wolves.

Whether you're planning to live stream just Wales vs Portugal or the entire Rugby World Cup or watch it on your TV, we've got you covered. Keep reading for your entire list of options wherever you are in the world. We've also included lots of useful information below so you know when the matches take place, who will play, and where this evening's drama will go down.

How to watch Wales vs Portugal in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch Wales vs Portugal – and all the games – on one of the various free-to-air ITV-branded channels. This game is on ITV1, and it begins at 4:45 pm.

If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Portugal in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcasting company will be the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including Wales vs Portugal, which will be streamed live on CNBC and Peacock. Kick-off is at 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT.

Firstly, on cable you can watch the game on CNBC, with coverage starting 15 minutes prior. Cord-cutters can use Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (with the News Extra add-on), DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV to get the channel, with most of the best live TV streaming services offering it.

Alternatively, you can sign in to Peacock to catch the game, which will be a cheaper option than signing up to a TV service. Peacock starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games too.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Wales vs Portugal action, then get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Wales vs Portugal in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup, but only one will help for this game, which kicks off at 1:45 am on Sunday, September 17. That's online streaming service Stan Sport, which will be showing every single game – including Wales vs Portugal.

Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and will also be streaming it on 9Now. That'll help for some games, but not this one.

Remember, if you're currently not in Australia but don't want to miss any of the Wales vs Portugal action, then get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Wales vs Portugal everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup matches, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, there's a possibility that there's no easy way of watching Six Nation games. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Group stage

Friday, September 15

Group A: New Zealand vs Namibia

Saturday, September 16

Group B: Ireland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Portugal

Group D: Samoa vs Chile

Sunday, September 17

Group B: South Africa vs Romania

Group C: Australia vs Fiji

Group D: England vs Japan

Wednesday, September 20

Group A: Italy vs Uruguay

Thursday, September 21

Group A: France vs Namibia

Friday, September 22

Group D: Argentina vs Samoa

Saturday, September 23

Group B: South Africa vs Ireland

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal

Group D: England vs Chile

Sunday, September 24

Group B: Scotland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Australia

Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia

Thursday, September 28

Group D: Japan vs Samoa

Friday, September 29

Group A: New Zealand vs Italy

Saturday, September 30

Group B: Scotland vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Georgia

Group D: Argentina vs Chile

Sunday, October 1

Group B: South Africa vs Tonga

Group C: Australia vs Portugal

Thursday, October 5

Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay

Friday, October 6

Group A: France vs Italy

Saturday, October 7

Group B: Ireland vs Scotland

Group C: Wales vs Georgia

Group D: England vs Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Group B: Tonga vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Portugal

Group D: Japan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday, October 15

QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile