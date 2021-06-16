Wimbledon 2021 aims to be a triumphant return for the legendary tennis competition. After the 2020 Championship was canceled during the UK COVID-19 lockdown, the tournament is finally back for its 134th year.

The tournament is scheduled for June 28 through July 11, with the men's championship set for that Sunday, and the women's title to be awarded the day before.

There’s plenty of drama to look forward to this year. Five-time champion Novak Djokovic will be looking to retain the men’s singles title he won from Roger Federer back in 2019. If his championship performance at the French Open is anything to go by, the 19-time Grand Slam Champ Djokovic is still in top form.

Tennis fans also are waiting for more info on whether current women’s No. 1 player Ashleigh Barty will be fit to compete after withdrawing at the French Open due to a hip injury, or if a rival like women's French Open winner Barbora Krejčíková will storm ahead.

Either way, here's how to watch every Wimbledon 2021 match:

How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in the United States

Tennis fans in the United States have a few options to watch Wimbledon this year. The main one will be ESPN, of course. And ESPN remains available on every cable and satellite provider, and on every major streaming service. That includes YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and Sling TV, among others.

If you're in the market for a new streaming service, we recommend taking a look at FuboTV. In addition to carrying ESPN and having a slate of channels that rivals any of the other options above, FuboTV also is comparable in terms of price.

It's also one of the strongest streaming options when comes to sports. In addition to all the usual channels, FuboTV also has a number of sports add-ons that you can't get anywhere else. And it's the first streaming service in the United States to enter the sports bet market.

Wimbledon also will be available on ESPN+, which is the dedicated digital service from ESPN that includes live matches, as well as a ton of other original content that goes above and beyond what you can find on the linear TV options.

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year, if you don't mind paying ahead to save some money.

Even better, though, is if you snag ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle. That pairs ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for just $13.99 a month, essentially getting you all three services for the price of two.

And if you want to ramp things up even further, you can upgrade the Disney Bundle to include Hulu With Live TV. That'll get you Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Hulu's live TV service for just $72 a month — only $7 a month more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own.

The Tennis Channel is dedicated to bringing you all the action from the world of tennis, although there’s a sprinkling of other racket sports if you fancy swapping tennis courts for badminton.

Alongside live coverage of men’s and women’s tournaments from around the world, they also stream original shows, documentaries, and tennis instruction on their 24/7 channel.

You can stream the Tennis Channel on Roku, Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, the web and select smart TVs. You can also find it on FuboTV, Sling TV or AT&T TV.

How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in the UK

The BBC has the broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in the UK, so you’ll be able to tune in and watch live on BBC1. You’ll also be able to tune into the game live on BBC iPlayer, wherever you are in the UK.

Will Wimbledon 2021 have spectators?

The Wimbledon Championships will have a reduced 50% capacity, with 15,000 people in attendance. Both the men's and women's finals will be played in front of full capacity crowds.

Wimbledon 2021 Full Schedule

This is the provisional schedule for the tournament, but this is weather dependent and subject to change!

Play on each day commences at 6am EST / 11am BST on outside courts and at 8am ET / 1pm BST on Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

Monday, June 28

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles First Round

Tuesday, June 29

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles First Round

Wednesday, June 30

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Thursday, July 1

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Friday, July 2

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles

Saturday, July 3

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles

Sunday, July 4

No play

Monday, July 5

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Round of 16

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles

Tuesday, July 6

Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Wednesday, July 7

Gentlemen’s Singles Quarter-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Thursday, July 8

Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles

Friday, July 9

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles & Doubles

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Saturday, July 10

Ladies’ Singles Final

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles and Doubles

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final and third/fourth place play-off

Sunday, 11

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Boys’ Singles Final

Girls’ Singles Final

Boys' and Girls' Doubles Finals

Saturday, July 10 or Sunday, July 11

Ladies’ Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles Final

Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Finals