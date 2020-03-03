How to watch Archer on demand

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Every episode of Archer is available for on-demand streaming on Hulu.

Watch Archer: FX on Hulu (From $5.99 a month)

Hulu is now the home for FX shows on demand

What streaming service would Burt Reynolds have watched? That's the question you have to ask yourself when you go out in search of what may well be the funniest, most wrong spy series since — well, since ever. And as of March 2, 2020, FX has found a new home on Hulu.

That's all due in part to Disney, which now has control of a huge amount of content via its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. That includes FX, and it includes Hulu. And instead of keeping two separate streaming services up and running, Disney decided to consolidate things. And that's perfectly reasonable given that Hulu is pretty huge these days. (In fact, it's now the largest live-TV streaming service in the United States .)

So FX Now has shut down, and FX is now on Hulu.

So if you want to stream Any of the 10 seasons of Archer — and that includes the not-quite-a-spinoff Archer: Dreamland (Season 8), Archer: Vice (Season 9) and Archer: 1999 (Season 10) — you'll need a Hulu subscription to do.