How to watch Championship Week Men's College Basketball games online on ESPN Plus & more

Championship Week is maybe the second best week of the entire NCAA Men's College Basketball schedule. Only the first weekend of the Big Dance can rival this 13 day stretch for drama and excitement on the college courts. With over thirty conferences holding tournaments, you can watch great ball all day and all night. In fact, the only problem is there's too much college basketball for traditional television.

But that's where ESPN+ comes in.

Here is what you need to know to watch Championship Week men's college basketball games streaming on ESPN+ . We also have all the info you need to watch the Championship games of these tournaments online & without cable on a variety of ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3.

ESPN+ Championship Week NCAA men's college basketball conference tournament games

Here are all of the conference tournaments with Championship Week college basketball games you can watch on ESPN+ from March 3 to March 14, 2020. It's amazing they fit all this ball online.

Many of these conferences have their semifinal games or Championship final game move to one of the ESPN broadcast networks. We have a guide below to help you stream those channels online & without cable.

Where times are shown, all times shown are Eastern.

Atlantic Sun Conference

Tuesday, March 3, First round games, ESPN+

Thursday, March 5, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Sunday, March 8, Championship game, ESPN

Big South Conference

Tuesday, March 3, First round games, ESPN3

Thursday, March 5, Quarterfinals games, ESPN3

Friday, March 6, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Sunday, March 8, Championship game, ESPN

Horizon League

Tuesday, March 3, First round games, ESPN+

Thursday, March 5, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Monday, March 9, Semifinals games, ESPNU & ESPN2

Tuesday, March 10, Championship game, either ESPN or ESPN2

Ohio Valley Conference

Wednesday, March 4, First round games, ESPN+

Thursday, March 5, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Friday, March 6, Semifinals games, ESPNU

Saturday, March 7, Championship game, ESPN2

Northeast Conference

Wednesday, March 4, Quarterfinals games, NEC Front Row

Saturday, March 7, Semifinals games, ESPN3

Tuesday, March 10, Championship game, ESPN2

Southern Conference

Friday, March 6, First round games, ESPN+

Saturday, March 7, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Sunday, March 8, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Monday, March 9, Championship game, ESPN

America East

Saturday, March 7, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Tuesday, March 10, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Saturday, March 14, Championship game, ESPN2

Summit League

Saturday, March 7, First Quarterfinals game, ESPN+

Sunday, March 8, Second Quarterfinals game, ESPN+

Monday, March 9, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Tuesday, March 10, Championship game, ESPN2

Sun Belt

Saturday, March 7, First round games, ESPN+

Monday, March 9, Second round games, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 11, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Saturday, March 14, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Sunday, March 15, Championship game, ESPN2

Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC)

Tuesday, March 10, First round games, ESPN3

Wednesday, March 11, Quarterfinals games, ESPN3

Thursday, March 12, Quarterfinals games, ESPN3

Friday, March 13, Semifinals games, ESPNU

Saturday, March 14, Championship game, ESPNU

Big West

Thursday, March 12, Quarterfinals games, ESPN3

Friday, March 13, Semifinals games, ESPNU

Saturday, March 14, Championship game, ESPN2

Western Athletic (WAC)

Thursday, March 12, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Friday, March 13, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Saturday, March 14, Championship game, ESPNU

Southland

Wednesday, March 11, Quarterfinals games, ESPN+

Thursday, March 12, Second round games, ESPN+

Friday, March 13, Semifinals games, ESPN+

Saturday, March 14, Championship game, ESPN2

Ivy League

Saturday, March 14, Semifinals games, ESPNU

Sunday, March 15, Championship game, ESPN2

ESPN+

The cost: $5 a month

$5 a month Watch ESPN+ on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more NCAA Men's College Basketball on ESPN+ ESPN+ will stream hundreds of exclusive men's college basketball games all season long.

You may see teams from other conferences, either as the visiting team playing against a team from a featured conference or as broadcast rights shift throughout the season.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicts the teams most likely to make it into the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The ESPN app is the best way to watch all the sports available from ESPN+. The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can also stream ESPN+ on your TV by controlling it with your phone using support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

ESPN+ costs $5 a month, which will include hundreds of NCAA Men's college basketball games. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service will have Championship Week college hoops every single day from March 3 through March 14, 2020, so ESPN+ is a layup decision for basketball fans everywhere.

Watch Championship Week NCAA basketball final games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS & ESPN3

Many of the semifinals and finals games of these Championship Week conference tournament games switch over from ESPN+ to one of the many ESPN channels. This includes the streaming channel ESPN3, along with the traditional channels of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. You can still get all of these online and without cable, if you know where to look for options. Here are your best bets.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Championship Week Basketball on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN3.

Hulu with Live TV Cable gets upset



ESPN channels are deep on Hulu, so you're set for Championship week finals.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN has many networks on Hulu, which makes it your ticket to these Championship Week finals games.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Championship Week Basketball on Sling TV: A few, with ESPN & ESPN2. To get the other channels, you'll need to bump up to a Sports Add-on for $10 more per month.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial * Championship Week Basketball on AT&T TV Now: Some, with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. To get ESPNEWS & ESPNU, step up to the Max Plan for $85 a month.

AT&T TV Now Championship Week goes Mobile



The Plus Plan brings you Championship Week Basketball.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can access some of the Championship Week Basketball finals games. You'll need to pay more to get them all on the Max Plan.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Championship Week Basketball on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN3.

YouTube TV Subscribe to the B-Ball



OK Google, Watch Championship Week Basketball



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN channels you need to see Championship Week Basketball.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch Men's College Basketball Tournament games from anywhere

