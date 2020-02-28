How to watch the Florida State Garnet & Gold Spring Football Game

Source: ESPN (Image credit: ESPN)

Ah, spring. Baseball is back. Professional basketball has begun its six-month slog to crown a champion. The NFL is slowly beginning to wake from its slumber. And college football has begun its spring practices.

And that's what brings us together today: Florida State's annual Garnet & Gold Spring Game.

This is the glorified scrimmage that pits the FSU offense against the FSU defense. It's also one of the first chances of the year for die-hard Seminoles fans to get a good look at what the team has to work with once the season rolls around in the fall.

And you can watch the Florida State Spring Game from just about anywhere. Here's how.

How to watch the Florida State Spring Game

The Florida State Football Garnet & Gold Spring Game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. It'll be played in Tallahassee, of course.

If you want to watch the game, you'll need the ACC Network. And if you want the ACC Network, you'll need to have a streaming service that supports it. Fortunately, the major services all do. That includes Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (on the Orange plan), YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Here's the breakdown:

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . ACC Network on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Sling TV - Sling Orange + Sports Extra

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20 , plus the $10-a-month Sports Extra.

$30 a month after your first month for $20 , plus the $10-a-month Sports Extra. Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . ACC Network on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Orange track with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on.

More on Sling TV:

AT&T TV Now - Max Plan

The cost: $80 a month after a free trial

$80 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . ACC Network on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

More on AT&T TV Now:

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . TNT on YouTube TV? Yes.

More on YouTube TV:

Watch the ACC Network on the ESPN app

Another option for watching the FSU Spring Game is with the ESPN app. That'll require you to already have a subscription with one of the services above, or with another cable or satellite provider.

AT&T U-Verse

AT&T TV Now

Cox

DirecTV

DISH Network

Google Fiber

Hulu with Live TV

Optimum

Sling TV

Spectrum TV

Suddenlink

TVision

Verizon Fios

YouTube TV

Watch the ACC Network from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be out of the country for the FSU Spring Game, you may still be able to watch on the ACC Network with a little help from a VPN.

That's a Virtual Private Network, if you've never used one before. And it's a way of tunneling your network traffic through a specific set of servers which (among other things) lets you route it through specific countries. So even if you're not physically in the United States, your network traffic can be, effectively making it look as if you're in the United States, — at least as far as the ACC Network is concerned.

So if you want to be able to watch the ACC Network from anywhere, that might be the way you want to go.