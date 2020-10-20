MLB Playoffs live stream: How to watch 2020 Postseason baseball games online from anywhere

The MLB Postseason has already been a little different this year, but there are still going to be plenty of options for MLB Playoff live streams. There are more teams that made it into the playoffs, and the series are expanding to more games as the rounds go on. Another big change is that the remaining MLB Playoff games will be played in set locations in California and Texas instead of in the home town stadiums.

Sixteen teams started in the MLB Postseason tournament in 2020, which is the largest MLB Playoffs ever. Even in such a unique year, baseball fans are going to want to see all the MLB postseason games they can online. The League Championship Series round is here to crown the best team in the American League (AL) and National League (NL). It’s the MLB version of the Final Four. Here's how to watch the MLB Playoffs live stream.

The MLB Postseason began with eight Wild Card series, where each winner of two games out of three advanced. The MLB Division Series round featured best of five game series. Then the League Championship Series will returned to the traditional baseball seven game series.

Now the World Series is on, and it only ends when either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Tampa Bay Rays has won it all.

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream in the U.S.

MLB Playoff games in 2020 are available on several broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network. The different MLB Playoff series will rotate between networks in the first rounds.

From that point on, the networks for broadcast are split up by league. The American League Championship Series games will all air on TBS. Meanwhile the National League Championship Series will air games on either Fox or FS1.

The World Series will air all seven games on Fox.

You can access these channels online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every game. The service includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels.)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has Fox, FS1, ABC and MLB Network. Fubo TV is also the only Live TV streaming service that is offering MLB Playoff games in 4K HDR. You can watch the World Series with Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, along with the World Series in 4K HDR with a compatible Fubo 4K setup. (See all Fubo TV channels.)

Sling TV’s Orange + Blue Plan offers the lowest price way to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services, and it will include Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and TBS. You can also get MLB Network for $10 more with the Sports Extra add-on, but you won’t get ABC streaming live with Sling. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

How to watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The MLB Playoffs live stream will be on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The MLB Playoffs on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

How to watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the 2020 MLB Playoffs. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has all of the MLB Playoff games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.