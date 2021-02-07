Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day in American sports. And Puppy Bowl 2021 is the biggest day in canine broadcasting. Because let's face it — do you really want to watch Tom Brady in another Super Bowl?

We didn't think so.

And that's part of why the Puppy Bowl is so much fun. It's not just another marketing gimmick. It's pure (but almost certainly not not pure-bred) fun. It's puppies being puppies and doing what puppies do best.

Puppy Bowl 2021 the biggest and best yet. It'll air live on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. Eastern — that's 11 a.m. on the West Coast. And the Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show kicks off (paws off?) at 1 p.m. Eastern, with Animal Planet sports correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inuand field reports Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard pump up the crowd with pup insights on the furry matchups before the big game.

New this year is the ability to stream all three hours on the new Discovery+ streaming service, so you won't miss a minute of Team Ruff or Team Fluff battling it out for the Lombarky trophy in its new stadium.

And probably the most important part is that all 70 puppy players are available for adoption, with the help of 22 shelters and rescues. And thus far, the Puppy Bowl has gone 16-for-16 with a 100 percent adoption rate.

It's all in good fun — and, yes, it's all about advertisers — but it's also all about the animals.

And once the dogs have left the field, don't forget that you can watch the Super Bowl on Roku, or watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Fire TV — or pretty much any other method you prefer.

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2021 in the United States

Puppy Bowl 2021 is available on the Animal Planet network in the United States. Animal Planet is available most every major streaming service.

