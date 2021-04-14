Is 'Power' on Netflix? — How to watch 'Power'

Is Power on Netflix?

If you don’t know the show, Power is an American crime drama created by Courtney Kemp and executive produced by none other than Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent. It first aired in 2014 and ran for six seasons, ending in 2020.

The show follows James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). James is a highly intelligent, ruthless drug dealer who wishes to break out of his criminal empire as a luxury nightclub owner.

James known to many only by his alias, “Ghost”, and the show primarily deals with James' attempts to leave his criminal empire behind for his new, legitimate business ventures.

With a prequel series following Ghost’s rival, Kanan, on the way in summer 2021, now might be the best time to rewatch the show! If you’re wondering “is Power on Netflix?”, worry no more!

Here’s our guide on how to watch Power.

Power fans in the UK can find the show on Netflix. If you're from the US, you'll need to head either to the Starz website or add a Starz subscription to another streaming service to watch the show.

How to watch Power in the US

To watch Power in the US, you’ll need access to Starz. You can add a subscription to the Starz network to many TV streaming services like Amazon Prime and Hulu for an extra $8.99 a month on top of the price of your streaming service of choice.

If you only want access to the Starz library, you can also sign up directly at the Starz website for the same price. You can watch the Starz app on a huge range of streaming devices including your web browser, Android and iOS devices, on Android TV, Roku, Xbox One consoles and on select smart TVs.

Whichever way you opt to watch the network, you can try Starz for a 7-day free trial!

How to watch Power in the UK

Is Power on Netflix in the UK? Yes it is!

UK and Irish readers don't have to go far to check out Power. If you're interested in following the story of one of New York City's biggest drug kingpins, all you'll need is a Netflix subscription. All six seasons of Power are available to stream on Netflix right now.

Where can you buy Power?

If you'd prefer to purchase Power, you can purchase and download the show from Amazon and iTunes!

You can pick up individual seasons on DVD, too, but they won't play in the UK if you don't have a Region 1 DVD player.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost

Spoilers ahead for Power!

Although Power concluded last year, several spin-offs are currently planned to continue the original story. Power Book II: Ghost is the first spin-off, and it follows Tariq after he was unmasked at the end of Power as Ghost’s killer.

In the US, you can find Power Book II: Ghost in the same places you can watch the original series.

In the UK, episodes of Power Book II: Ghost are available on Starzplay on Amazon Prime. Adding Starzplay to your Prime Video subscription costs £4.99 a month alongside your regular Amazon Prime subscription.