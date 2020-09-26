UFC 253 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

The UFC 253 Prelims live stream will see MMA returning to Fight Island this weekend, leading up to the big UFC 253 Pay-Per-View event. The UFC 253 Prelims will start the night off with six fights from Featherweight to Heavyweight. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 253 Prelims will be a battle of two emerging Lightweight fighters.

You can watch the UFC 253 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN2. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 253 PPV main card, including the Adesanya vs. Costa main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN2, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 253 Pay-Per-View featuring Adesanya vs. Costa.

UFC 253 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa • Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz • Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval • Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Prelims • Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva • Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews • Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klien • William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur • Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

When is UFC 253?

UFC 253 will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 26, from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

UFC 253 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Prelims kick off at 7 p.m. on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. Then, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Adesanya vs. Costa.

In the U.K., UFC 253 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 253 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 253 Prelims you can choose between ESPN2 or ESPN+. This combined Prelims Card includes seven fights, and it’s a big part of a must see night of MMA action.

You can get the full UFC 253 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Riddell vs. da Silva. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course.You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 253 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn all about UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa: How to watch online from anywhere

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels .) You can also watch the UFC 253 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Hulu with Live TV: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $55 a month after a one week trial

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan: $55 a month after a free trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

UFC 253 Prelims — Riddell vs. da Silva Preview

The UFC 253 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight that could be a main event under different circumstances, so fans are in for a treat. The final fight on the Prelims has two tough Lightweights going toe to toe, as Brad “Quake” Riddell (8-1) faces Alex “Leko” da Silva (21-2).

Brad “Quake” Riddell (8-1) is coming up on his one year anniversary of his UFC debut, and he hopes to extend his unbeaten streak in the promotion. He is a New Zealand born kickboxer, and half of his fights have gone to decisions. He’s still a ways out from reaching the top fifteen rankings, but the only way to climb that ladder is winning.

Alex “Leko” da Silva (21-2) is also a relative newcomer to the UFC, and he’s 1-1 in his first two fights. That loss in his first UFC fight was quite a surprise, because it came against Alexander Yakovlev, a fighter who has lost five of his last eight. da Silva has only had one fight go to the judges in his career, so expect him to try to finish Riddell any chance he gets.

How to watch UFC 253 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 253 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Adesanya vs. Costa live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 253 Pay-Per-View?