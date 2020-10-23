UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

It’s almost time to watch UFC 254, so fans need to know how to see the Khabib vs. Gaethje live stream. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is going to be super sized, with six fights on the Main Card. You’ll see a title fight plus the top contenders from middleweight to heavyweight and even women’s flyweight too. Plus this event starts at noon, so you'll have electric fights to watch during the day and can still have fun later on tonight.

In the Main Event, the UFC Lightweight title will be unified as champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim champion Justin Gaethje. Khabib could be the most dominant fighter the UFC has seen in recent history, and he’s been crushing big names and legends among lightweights for years. Gaethje felt he had already earned this shot at the title, with the exclamation point of winning the interim title when he stepped in for Khabib in a fight this spring. But if he’s going to come at the king, he best not miss. You can stream it all as they go shot for shot Saturday Afternoon with UFC 254 Pay-Per-View featuring Khabib vs. Gaethje in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje?

UFC 254 will be broadcast live on Saturday, October 24, from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

UFC 254 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. Then the Prelims kick in at noon on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 2 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Khabib vs. Gaethje.

In the U.K., UFC 254 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 5 p.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 7 p.m. British time. This will be a rare prime time UFC event for the British MMA fans.

How to watch UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 254 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 254 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 254 Prelims will be on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes five fights including a bout between two Heavyweights, when Stefan Struve (33-12) faces Tai Tuivasa (10-3).

The UFC 254 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 254 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price.

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN. You can also watch the UFC 254 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels.

UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje — The Main Event Preview

UFC 254 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 11 a.m., ESPN+ • Prelims: Noon, ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 2 p.m., PPV • Post Show: 5:30 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje • Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier • Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris • Jacob Malkoun vs. Phillip Hawes • Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba Prelims • Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa • Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney • Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov • Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey Early Prelims • Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick • Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov (28-0) is the UFC Lightweight Champion and the second ranked fighter in the Men’s Pound-For-Pound rankings. Many fans and MMA experts believe Khabib has a legit claim at Jon Jones top overall ranking. While rankings are a point of debate, there is no disputing Khabib’s perfect record filled with huge wins.

Since winning the Lightweight title over Al Iaquinta in spring of 2018, Khabib smashed two giants of the sport back to back. Two years ago, he submitted Conor McGregor with a neck crank in a megafight that drew epic attention to the sport. He followed that up last September with a rear naked choke finish of Dustin Porier at UFC 242. Khabib has had a long layoff in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which not only cancelled his scheduled fight against Tony Ferguson but also left him unable to leave Russia to fight in any other location. Now, this dominant Eagle is back and ready to soar once more.

Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje (22-2) is the interim Lightweight champion of the UFC, and he earned that distinction in the octagon the hard way. Gaethje spent 2019 knocking out both Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone, so when Khabib had to drop out of his fight against Tony Ferguson, Gaethje was the obvious fighter to step up and take the fight. Gaethje knocked out Ferguson in the fifth round and earned both performance of the night and fight of the night status. The next step was obvious.

The challenge for Gaethje in facing Khabib isn’t one of skill but of strategy. Gaethje has an impressive background in wrestling, but nothing like what we’ve seen out of Khabib after takedowns. Expect him to move quickly, and bounce on his feet in attempts to avoid takedowns and force the fight into a standup fight. While he’s only just barely the taller fighter, Gaethje believes he has an advantage if he can force Khabib to trade strikes. Can he dictate his preferred style?

UFC 254 is more than just one big fight, and it also features the top two Middleweights in a battle that could determine the next challenger for Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker (22-5) vs. Jared Cannonier (13-4) will almost certainly leave the winner as Next Up for a shot at the title. Whittaker ended his run as Middleweight champion in a fight against Adesanya just last October, which was his first loss in over five years. A rematch would be highly anticipated by fans and the promotion, but Whittaker needs to win here first. Cannonier has only been fighting at Middleweight for three fights, after he had a rough run as a light heavyweight. Still he is 3-0 at this weight, with wins over Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson so he has the chops to win and be the fresh face to fight Adesanya for the first time.

How to watch UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje starting at 5 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje on your devices