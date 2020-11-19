UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 255 is loaded up with title fights this November, so fans need to know how to watch the Figueiredo vs. Perez live stream. This UFC Pay-Per-View event has two championship bouts on the main card, including both the Men’s and Women’s Flyweight titles.

In the Main Event, the newly crowned champ Deiveson Figueiredo makes his first title defense, but since it took him two wins to claim the belt he should be ready for anything. He will face a dangerous striker in Alex Perez, who knocked out the only fighter to ever beat Figueiredo in the pros. Will that give him the confidence he will need to take the title away? You can stream it all as they trade kicks Saturday Night with UFC 255 Pay-Per-View featuring Figueiredo vs. Perez in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez?

UFC 255 will be broadcast live on Saturday, November 21, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 255 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:30 p.m. with the Prelims kicking in at 8 p.m., with both events on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Figueiredo vs. Perez.

In the U.K., UFC 255 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 255 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 255 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 255 Prelims will be on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. This includes both the Early Prelims and Prelims totaling seven fights including a bout between two more top Flyweights, when Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) faces Brandon Royval (12-4).

The UFC 255 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 255 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price.

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. You can also watch the UFC 255 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels.

UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez — The Main Event Preview

UFC 255 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia • Mike Perry vs. Tim Means • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo • Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig Prelims • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval • Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski Early Prelims • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby • Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden • Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus • Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Deiveson "God of War" Figueiredo (19-1) is the UFC Flyweight Champion, but it wasn’t an easy road for him to reach the top of the division. Figueiredo cruised before joining the UFC with 11 straight wins, and started 4-0 in UFC to gain a lot of attention. However Jussier Formiga scored a unanimous decision over Perez in March of 2019 to give Deiveson his first ever loss.

This Brazilian fighter bounced back, winning his next two fights and earning a title shot in a fight against Joseph Benavidez this February. While Figueiredo won that bout, he was unable to claim the vacant title because he came in overweight. He was disappointed, but undeterred so he set a rematch with Benavidez in July. Figueiredo was able to knock his foe down three times in the first round, and hand Benavidez his first ever submission loss once he locked in a rear naked choke. Don’t let the 126 lb weight limit fool you — Figeiredo is as tough and vicious as fighters twice his size.

Alex Perez (24-5) is the fourth ranked UFC Flyweight contender, and a product of Dana White’s Contender Series who has worked long and hard to reach this point. Perez fought six years in smaller promotions as he worked his way towards a UFC contract, building up a 17-4 record. After winning his way into a contract with the promotion, he won his first three fights in the UFC mixed between Flyweight, Bantamweight and a catchweight fight.

Perez had his only loss in the UFC in his fourth fight, as Joseph Benavidez knocked him out in the first round in November of 2018. Since that loss, Perez is 3-0 including a huge last win over the only fighter to beat Deiveson Figueiredo in the octagon, Jussier Formiga. He took out Formiga with his powerful calf kicks, so look for that to be a potential strategy for Perez against Fiegueiredo.

UFC 255 is more than just one big fight, and it also features a second championship title fight.

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) vs. Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) is a fight that’s sure to have fans buzzing during the walkouts. Shevchenko has been the UFC Women's Flyweight Champion for two years, and she’s been in search of anyone to give her a worthy challenge since she beat Joanna Jędrzejczyk to earn the belt. She is number three on the UFC Women’s Pound-For-Pound rankings, but she hasn’t fought since February of this year.

She faces her third ranked challenger in Jennifer Maia, who is a Brazilian mixed martial artist and boxer. She scored a huge submission over Joanne Calderwood in her last fight that earned her Performance of the Night. She missed weight in two of her last three fights, but if she makes weight for UFC 255, expect her to be a live opponent for the title.

How to watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez on your devices