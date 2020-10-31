Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 12 from anywhere

Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva live stream will be the online main event of UFC Fight Night Vegas 12, and it features what could be the final fight for one of the legends of the sport. Silva holds the record for longest title reign in UFC history, but after several tough losses he faces a current top ten Middleweight in Uriah Hall. Hall has never fought for a title, so he’s sure to be hyped for a fight against such a great champion.

When is UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva is broadcasting on Saturday, October 31 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 4 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 10 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at midnight British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Hall and Silva.

UFC Fight Night Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 4 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 7 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva • Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fill • Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy • Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros • Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises Prelims • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez • Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez • Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman • Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt • Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet • Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira • Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad

Uriah “Prime Time” Hall (16-9) is the tenth ranked contender in the Middleweight division, but this fight can be about much more than just climbing the rankings for this fighter. This Jamaican born mixed martial artist and kickboxer joined the UFC in 2013, after Silva had already completed a record ten year run as champion. Hall has won vacant titles in Ring of Combat, but he’s never even fought for a UFC title, so he’s never faced a fighter of the level of accomplishments of Silva.

Hall has won three of his last four fights, with his only loss coming to Paulo Costa back in mid 2018. Even without a title on the line, a win over one of the greats of the sport would be a huge accomplishment for Hall.

Anderson “The Spider” Silva (34-10) is considered by many to be one of the top UFC Mixed Martial Artists of all time, and a few think he may be the greatest of all time. Silva started his record run as UFC Middleweight champion in 2006 when he defeated Rich Franklin, and he put together a run of over six years without a loss. He had a rematch after losing the title to Chris Weidman, but he suffered a severe leg injury that left him out of the sport for over a year.

Silva hasn’t been his normal dominant self more recently, with four losses in his last five fights. Even with four fights going to the judges, including a fight of the night against Israel Adesanya, it makes sense that so many people expect this to be Silva’s final UFC fight.

Where can I watch Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 12 Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva begins at 10 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at midnight BST.

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez on November 21.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

