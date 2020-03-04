Watch the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championships online & without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

March College Basketball has more Madness than just one big tournament. The NCAA basketball conferences have their own championship tournaments, where teams that have been battling for conference pride settle who is best, at least for this season.

Beyond bragging rights, the winner earns an automatic bid for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament, also known as March Madness. You don't need cable to see these games. So put on your favorite school colors and your dancing shoes, and get ready to watch the Mountain West Men's Basketball Conference tournament online and without cable.

When is the Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament?

The Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament will be held on March 4-7 at The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. There will be four rounds of the tournament, with the first three rounds split between the Mountain West Network on Stadium and CBS Sports Network. The final game will be held on March 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Mountain West is one ranked in the top ten of men's basketball conferences by RPI. The conference is led by #5 AP-ranked San Diego State, which is having an impressive year at 28-1, with a 17-1 record in the conference play. They are followed by Utah State, with a very good 23-8 record overall. San Diego State is expected to be a highly seeded team in the big tournament no matter what happens. However, if Utah State goes on a run, or another team upsets them both the tournament could need to drop another at large team to make room.

Mountain West Tournament Teams and Schedule

All times shown are Eastern

Wednesday, March 4

3 p.m., Game 1, #8 Fresno State Bulldogs vs. #9 Air Force Falcons , Mountain West Network on Stadium

, Mountain West Network on Stadium 5:30 p.m., Game 2, #7 New Mexico Lobos vs. #10 San Jose State Spartans, Mountain West Network on Stadium

vs. #10 San Jose State Spartans, Mountain West Network on Stadium 8 p.m., Game 3, #6 Colorado State Rams vs. #11 Wyoming Cowboys , Mountain West Network on Stadium

Thursday, March 5

2:30 p.m., #1 San Diego State Aztecs vs. Air Force Falcons, CBS Sports Network

vs. Air Force Falcons, CBS Sports Network 5 p.m., #4 UNLV Rebels vs. #5 Boise State Broncos , CBS Sports Network

, CBS Sports Network 9 p.m., #2 Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos, CBS Sports Network

vs. New Mexico Lobos, CBS Sports Network 11:30 p.m., #3 Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Wyoming Cowboys , CBS Sports Network

Friday, March 6

9 p.m., San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos, CBS Sports Network

vs. Boise State Broncos, CBS Sports Network 11:30 p.m., Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 7

5:30 p.m., Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship, San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies , CBS

Watch Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament online

The Mountain West Men's College Basketball Tournament will be shown on these networks. Here are the ways you can watch the networks, and these games online and without cable.

The first round games are available on the Mountain West Network, which is on Stadium. There are so many ways you can watch Stadium.

Mountain West Network website

WatchStadium.com

The Roku Channel

Stadium apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

Pluto TV

Samsung TV Plus

Stadium pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch.tv, and YouTube

Over the air in certain markets

You can also watch Stadium TV on several live TV streaming services, including

Sling TV

Fubo TV

Stadium ROUND ONE! GO!



Stadium has lots of free sports for fans to enjoy



Stadium is the home of the Mountain West Network, and has the first round games of the Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament streaming for free.



Check Amazon

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Mountain West Men's Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yes, with CBS and CBS Sports Network, you can see the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship finals too.

Hulu with Live TV Easy as a layup



CBS and CBSSN makes Hulu a solid choice for Mountain West Hoops fans.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. CBS and CBSSN are available on Hulu, which means it will have the Mountain West Conference tournament..



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Mountain West Men's Basketball tournament on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo TV has CBS and CBSSN.

Fubo TV Do you know Fubo?



A sports dark horse



Fubo TV does a lot right, with a wide selection of channels, 4K HDR sports streaming, and special add-ons. It includes CBS & CBSSN, so you get the Mountain West hoops tournament live.



View

AT&T TV Now - Max Plan

The cost: $85 a month after a free trial

$85 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Mountain West Men's Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with CBS and CBSSN.

AT&T TV Now Take your College Hoops Mobile



The Max Plan brings you Mountain West Basketball, but it'll cost yah.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Max Plan has CBS & CBSSN, but it's pricey. At least every plan includes HBO too.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Mountain West Men's Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with CBS and CBSSN.

YouTube TV More like HoopsTube



Hey Google, let's watch some basketball



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including CBS and CBSSN for college basketball playoff action.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to watch college basketball in March online, but you are taking Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.