What sports packages does FuboTV have?

Fubo: Fubo TV ($45+/mo)

What does a subscription with Fubo get you?

There are three different plan options with Fubo and here's what each of them offers you when it comes to services and subscriptions.

Fubo : $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

: $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once. FuboTV : $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once.

: $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once. Fubo Extra : $50+ per month, 107 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

What sports channels come standard with Fubo?

All of these channels come standard with any of the three subscription plans mentioned above. You won't have to add anything to your account in order to access any of these sports channels!

BeIN Sports (8 different channels)

CBS Sports Network

Eleven Sports

Fox Desportes

Fox Soccer Plus

NBA TV

NBC Golf

NFL Network

Olympic Channel

What sports add-ons and packages can be added to a subscription?

NBA League Pass : Need more than just NBA TV? The NBA League Pass is $29 per month and includes all of the live basketball games covered by the NBA.

Fubo Latino : BeIN Sports and Fox Desportes are sports channels for Spanish speakers, but if you're looking for more you can add Fubo Latino to your plan for $8 per month. This means you can include Gol TV Spanish and TyC Sports to your channel options. BabyTV, Cine Sony, Fox Life, el Gourmet, Mas Chic, and Nat Geo Mundo also come with this add-on.

Fubo Português : If the options in Fubo Latino aren't what you're looking for, you can still have access to Gol TV Spanish with the Fubo Português add-on for $8 per month. Outside of Gol TV Spanish, you'll have access to BTV and RTP Internacional with this package.

Sports Plus : This add-on costs $9 per month and includes Universo, NFL RedZone, Stadium (four different channels), Tennis Channel, SI TV, Gol TV English, Gol TV Spanish, Pac 12 Network (six different channels), Fox College Sports (three different channels), VSiN, FNTSY Sports Network, TyC Sports, and Fight Network.

International Sports Plus : Need a smaller sports package? This add-on costs $6 per month and includes Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV English, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, and FuboTV Soccer.

Fubo Cycling : Fubo Cycling is $12 per month and includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV English, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, FuboTV Soccer. Fubo Cycling is a channel that has live coverage of Giro d'Italia, the Flanders Classic, and more.

Adventure Plus : This costs $5 per month and includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside.TV, and MAV TV.

How do you upgrade your subscription to include the add-ons?

You can include add-on options to your plan when you create your account on the Fubo website . Right after you select your package you'll be taken to the next screen to select any add-ons you want to be included with your subscription. Each add-on comes with a monthly fee. The first payment is made as soon as it's added to your account.

If you already have a Fubo account and want to add or remove any of the add-ons all you have to do is log in on the Fubo website , press My Account , and press Manage Add-Ons . From there you'll be able to make any of the changes you want to.

If you ever wish to remove an add-on from your account you won't be reimbursed for the monthly fee for that add-on, but when the pay cycle for that month times out Fubo won't charge you for it again. That means you'll have access to that add-on until the end of the pay cycle and then it will be removed.