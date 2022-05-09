14th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa reacts to his Doctor Who news at the BAFTA TV Awards 2022

Sunday was a huge day for Ncuti Gatwa and Doctor Who fans!

After months of speculation, it was confirmed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was the 14th Doctor. Later that same day, Ncuti and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies attended the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards. On the red carpet, they gave their very first interview about the future of Doctor Who after his casting was revealed.

Speaking to BBC News, Ncuti Gatwa revealed that he'd known he was going to be the next Doctor since February and said it was a "true honor" to be cast as the next star, stating: "It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution and it's so iconic."

When asked what he was most looking forward to, Ncuti joked: "To battle aliens for like, a really long time, I cannot wait to do that! The job is gonna be — and is already— really creatively fulfilling, so I'm just excited to take on the role".

Russell T. Davies went on to echo what he'd already said about Ncuti in the original announcement. Asked what made him choose Ncuti, he said: "Talent. It was the most blazing audition; it was our last audition, it was our very last one, we thought we had someone and then in he came and stole it.

"Genuinely, I've watched Sex Education, loved his work, didn't quite know what we were gonna get until I was in the room, and meeting you since, Ncuti, it's just gonna be a joy. I'm properly, properly thrilled, it's going to be a blazing future."

The awards ceremony itself was full of ups and downs, and even contained a couple of nods towards Ncuti's new role. The biggest shock of the night came for Russell T. Davies' much-loved Channel 4 drama, It's A Sin. Although it was up for seven awards— the most awards of the evening — the show failed to secure a single win.

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer earned her second BAFTA for Help, Matthew Macfadyen scooped up another win for Succession's in the Supporting Actor category and Time and Big Zuu's Big Eats both secured two wins.

Doctor Who will return this autumn for Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who special. Ncuti Gatwa will take centre stage in the new series which is set for 2023.