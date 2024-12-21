Lifetime's new holiday rom-com A Carpenter Christmas Romance premieres tonight

'Tis the season for sweet holiday rom-coms, and Lifetime has certainly been delivering on the fan-favorite genre: the channel's latest festive title is A Carpenter Christmas Romance, centered on a novelist who escapes to her family's farmhouse to write only to reunite with her former crush, a hunky carpenter who sparks something more than just the Christmas spirit inside her.

The festive flick premieres tonight, December 21 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime. The official synopsis reads: "When novelist Andrea (Sasha Pieterse) hints her upcoming book may be taking a heartbreaking turn, her fans begin protesting, demanding their favorite character doesn’t get killed off. Needing a haven where she can finish her novel, Andrea flees to her family’s farmhouse in the town of Wildwood. Much to her surprise, she ends up running into her ex-crush, Seth (Mitchell Slaggert), an artisanal woodworker who’s helping rebuild the town after it was nearly destroyed by a fire."

Along with Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert, the cast of A Carpenter Christmas Romance includes Kaley McCormack, Asia King, Chris Gann, Suri Hall, Sam Myerson, Amanda McCants, J. Rene Pena and Charles Karafotas. Jake Helgren directed the 90-minute romantic comedy, with a screenplay written by Sarah Drew.

To watch the premiere of A Carpenter Christmas Romance on Saturday, December 21, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, A Carpenter Christmas Romance will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, December 22.

A Carpenter Christmas Romance is the latest movie on Lifetime's holiday slate: recent additions include the Teri Hatcher-led How to Fall in Love by Christmas; BeBe Winans' We Three Kings, starring the titular gospel singer; and The Holiday Junkie, which both stars and was directed by Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Official Trailer | A Carpenter Christmas Romance | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for A Carpenter Christmas Romance before tuning into the feel-good rom-com tonight on Lifetime.