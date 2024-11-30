Bebe Winans Lifetime Christmas movie BeBe Winans' We Three Kings airs tonight, November 30

As with every holiday season, networks and streamers roll out a slew of themed Christmas TV programming, and this year, BeBe Winans' We Three Kings is one of several. The Lifetime Original airs on Saturday, November 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime, offering a nice family viewing experience as watchers move from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

BeBe Winans' We Three Kings joins a number of new holiday movies that have already debuted this year, including Meet Me Next Christmas and The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix, A Novel Noel and Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Channel, Nutcrackers on Hulu and more. So what makes BeBe Winans' We Three Kings stand out among its Christmas contemporaries besides starring the Grammy-award-winning gospel singer Bebe Winans? Well, the plot for one. Here’s the official synopsis of the movie.

"In BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings, Bebe plays Lincoln, retired musician turned record store owner, and proud father to the three King sisters, Lydia (Lisa Berry), Gracie (Faith Wright) and Abigail (Bethany Brown). For the first time since their mother’s death, the three estranged King sisters return home for the holidays. Lincoln hatches a plan with family friend, Genelle (Deborah Joy Winans) to bring his girls back together again this Christmas. Living under the same roof and hearing their father sing joyful Christmas melodies sparks old family memories. Holiday love songs and mistletoe are found around every corner, and the sisters end up finding love in the very town they tried so hard to leave behind. It isn't long before the sisters face the facts; life's better when they are together."

Beyond Bebe's star and the interesting storyline, the new movie also gives would-be viewers the opportunity to see Bebe pair with his niece Deborah Joy Winans on screen, who is herself a recording artist and actress having starred in things like Greenleaf. If you need more of a reason to tune into BeBe Winans' We Three Kings check out the trailer below.

BeBe Winans' We Three Kings premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 30, at 8 pm ET/PT. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and Frndly TV. The movie also becomes available to stream on the Lifetime App the next day.