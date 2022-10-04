A Hulu price increase is coming... soon

If you've been considering signing up to Hulu, you might want to hurry up — the huge streaming service is about to see a sizeable price hike that might put you off from subscribing.

As of October 10, the ad-enabled service is increasing in price by $1, while the ad-free one is going to jump up by $2, meaning they'll cost $7.99 and $14.99 per month respectively. The annual plan is going up by a whole $10 to $79.99 (this is for the ad-free service and there's no alternative for the ad-enabled one).

You don't need to worry about the price of Hulu's ESPN Plus or Disney Bundles rising just yet, but they will be jumping up later this year.

The Hulu price hike was announced a few months ago, in August, but with several months between the announcement and the date of the price increase, you'd be forgiven for forgetting. Time ticks on though, so you've now got less than a week until the price rise.

The good news, though, is that you've got a few more days to make the most of the lower prices — admittedly you'll only get one month at this lower price if you opt for the $6.99/$12.99 monthly options.

We'd recommend that you opt for the annual plan if you're interested in Hulu for the long haul. If you buy it in the next few days, you'll pay $69.99 instead of $79.99, saving you a fair bit of money, especially when you consider that the annual subscription is already cheaper than paying 12 months at the monthly price.

You can sign up for Hulu here (opens in new tab) if you're interested. You can also browse the service's library to see what's available to make sure it's right for you — it's a big decision and you'll want to know that there's enough to keep you entertained.

Hulu has seen a pretty successful 2022, with popular movies like Prey and shows like Under the Banner of Heaven proving that it can more than hold its head among streaming heavyweights like Netflix and Disney Plus.

This isn't the only high-profile streaming service price hike we've seen recently — in fact, it seems that plenty of platforms are increasing their costs. Recently, Amazon increased the price of its Prime subscription in the UK, a few months after doing the same in the US. In August, Disney Plus also saw a price increase (alongside the announcement of an ad-enabled, and more affordable, tier).

With that in mind, it pays to be smarter about which services you subscribe to, and finding ways to save money on these streaming sites (say, by buying an annual plan days before a price hike) is a great way to do so.