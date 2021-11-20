Adele scores huge US TV audience ahead of her ITV special

Adele's ITV special is destined to be one of the biggest shows of 2021

Ahead of her ITV special on Sunday, British superstar Adele proves there is a massive appetite for her on television as well as radio and record, with her US special Adele: One Night Only drawing a combined audience of 11.7 million.

The special, which screened last Sunday night on CBS, was the biggest entertainment special audience since Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which drew more than 21 million viewers to the same network in March.

The big US viewership is certain to be repeated when her special, An Audience with Adele, screens on ITV on Sunday Nov 21, especially as the special screens just before the return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to ITV for its 21st series.

The US concert special was filmed at the iconic Griffith Observatory in LA and features her latest single Easy on Me as well as classic songs including Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep and Hello.

An Audience with Adele was filmed at the Palladium Theatre in London and is likely to have a similar set-list to the US special and it’s been announced that the special will feature celebrity appearances from the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Alan Carr.

Meanwhile, her long-awaited new album 30 was released globally yesterday and the reaction to her confessional, post-divorce album has been suitably euphoric and full of superlatives.

BBC critic Mark Savage commented: “Adele has been through hell and emerged with her soul intact - and some of the strongest songs of her career.”

Variety called it her “emotionally rawest, riskiest and best record” and Rolling Stone agreed with the sentiment, awarding it five stars and writing that it was her “toughest and most powerful album yet”.

An Audience with Adele screens on ITV at 7.25pm on Sunday Nov 21.