After For All Mankind and Monarch, 5 more Apple TV Plus spin-offs we want to see

Apple is entering the world of TV spin-off shows. While the streamer has spent time creating some great Apple TV Plus shows, it's now consolidating that after announcing several spin-offs of its biggest properties.

First we heard that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was set to get multiple spin-offs, and then long-running For All Mankind had a spin-off announced, showing that Apple following most of the best streaming services in creating brand-new shows that explore the worlds of some of its biggest properties.

At the time of writing, only those two shows have Apple TV Plus spin-offs announced, but it has us asking: which of the company's other properties could go the same way?

While that's impossible to know for sure, there are many that deserve or need spin-off series. So here are our 6 top picks for Apple TV Plus spin-offs we'd like to see.

Foundation

(Image credit: Apple)

I'm going to start with the one I'd most like to see. While Foundation season 3 is on the way, there's so much more we need to see from Apple TV Plus' seminal Isaac Asimov adaptation show.

Speaking generally, Foundation is about the decline and fall of a galactic empire as a band of cast-aways creates the foundation for a settlement at the edges of the galaxy intended to weather an incoming dark age.

The show follows certain characters over a massive span of time (literal centuries) and so there's lots that we don't get to see, especially with the huge time jumps between seasons. The main series of Foundation glossed over the actual founding of the titular foundation on Terminus and there are loads of characters that we need to see more of.

A Foundation spin-off would let us explore the world of the show in much better detail, focusing on the micro- rather than the macro of the universe.

See

(Image credit: Apple)

See was one of Apple TV Plus' first shows, back when the streamer first launched, and it ended after three seasons. But like Foundation, it has a wide-spanning world that has space for loads of stories.

The show takes place centuries after a virus decimates humanity and takes away the sense of sight. People now live in warring tribes, and into this world the birth of some sighted children threatens to upset the balance of power between two kingdoms.

The show See mainly takes place on the west coast of America and we don't get much of an idea about what the rest of Earth is like. Did they turn tribal too, and are sighted kids being born there? A See spin-off set in another part of the world would be a great companion piece to the main series, and it'd let us explore cultural differences as they evolve over the centuries from modern day to the setting of the show.

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

You must have been expecting this one: Ted Lasso remains one of Apple TV Plus' flagship shows, even after its wrap-up after three seasons, and even though no more main-series seasons are in the works a spin-off would delight fans.

The show was about American soccer coach Ted Lasso who moves to England to coach a Premier League team, and finds himself battling cultural differences as well as all the usual roadblocks of tending to football players.

The final episode sets up loads of potential spin-offs including (SPOILERS) Lasso's future in the States, Roy's management of Richmond FC or Rebecca's future. Nate also had the big life in his sights, and there's a lot more to do with this character.

Given the popularity of Ted Lasso, we'd love to see a continuation, either following Lasso's story of Richmond FC's, or doing a similar story with another sport or team.

Prehistoric Planet

(Image credit: Apple)

We move to documentary now with Prehistoric Planet, a show which used VFX to create dinosaurs with David Attenborough narration talking us through the life and times of these creatures.

It's a great documentary to watch but it only looks at dinosaurs living in the Late Cretaceous period, which limits it somewhat in terms of the flora and fauna explored.

There are many more geological periods which saw the Earth inhabited by weird and wonderful creatures, like the Jurassic and Triassic periods which followed the Cretaceous. And of course, life on the planet began earlier than the Cretaceous and continued after the Triassic, despite these being the three most commonly linked to dinosaurs.

Spin-off shows using Prehistoric Planet's visual tech to explore different places and times in the world would continue to teach fans about the various periods in the dinosaur chronology, and also to fill in blanks in popular understanding of dinosaurs.

Argylle

(Image credit: Apple)

This last suggestion might be the most contentious, given the movie's reception, but Apple TV Plus action-spy film Argylle needs some spin-offs.

The movie, about an author who is clawed into an action-filled plot when her books seem to mimic real-life events, set up a weird and wacky world of rival intelligence agencies and amnesiac agents all vying for control of the world.

So where do the spin-offs come in? Well, a post-credits scene linked Argylle with another franchise created by director Matthew Vaughn, Kingsmen. That well-established movie series, with its own spin-offs and sequels, is now apparently tied to Argylle... but how?

Well, that's what a TV series spin-off could explore, better explaining the confusing world of Argylle and how it's linked to Kingsmen. Or it could just continue the adventures of Sam Rockwell's Aiden, which was the best part of the movie.