Alan Carr to host 'The Royal Variety Performance' 2021 as the line-up is revealed

The Royal Variety Performance 2021 will be hosted by beloved presenter and stand-up comedian Alan Carr, it has been revealed today.

This performance will mark the world's longest-running entertainment show's 150th anniversary, and Alan Carr will be hosting the prestigious event when it returns to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2015.

Alan will be hosting the 109th edition of the world's longest-running entertainment show later this year at the Royal Albert Hall. It is the first time the event has been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2015, and it will mark the prestigious event's 150th anniversary.

Alan Carr said: "It's such an honour to be asked to host this year's Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true.

"With so many amazing performers it's going to be a night to recollect and, if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I'm hoping as host, this time I'll be wearing something a bit more classy", he joked.

Alan Carr attending the National Television Awards in September 2021. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty.)

Alongside this announcement, we learned which stars would be taking part in the Royal Variety Performance this year. The line-up includes: award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, international star Sir Rod Stewart, chart-topping singer Anne-Marie, Brit Award winner James Blunt, Grammy award-winners Elvis Costello and Gregory Porter, and music from Olly Alexander's solo project, Years & Years.

Cirque du Soleil will also be in attendance with their show Luzia alongside the cast of Moulin Rouge the Musical, an impressive hand-to-hand athletics performance from Germany's Messoudi Brothers, and a performance from the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company sensation, Matilda the Musical.

We'll also be treated to a performance of 'This is Me' in a special collaboration between The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle and the Some Voice choir and stand-up comedy from Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland, Josh Widdicombe, and Strictly Come Dancing's Judi Love.

Last year's Royal Variety Performance was held in the Opera House Theatre in Blackpool and was presented by stand-up comedian, Jason Manford.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event had a virtual audience, and it was the first time in history that the event was not attended by a single member of the Royal Family, although The Prince of Wales did deliver a pre-recorded message to the cast.

The Royal Variety Performance will be held on Thursday, November 18, and will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub this December.