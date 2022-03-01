'All Creatures Great and Small' star shares big news about series 3... and a cute bunny snap!

All Creatures Great and Small fans, rejoice! Season 3 of the hugely popular reboot is set to enter production on Wednesday, March 2.

This news comes from Samuel West, who plays veterinary surgeon Siegfried Farnon in the show. He revealed that the third series would begin filming very soon on Twitter, writing: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus bawb ["Happy St. David's Day everyone" in Welsh] / And happy first day of meteorological Spring, all.

"And WHITE RABBITS, from #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall (mostly small). We start filming Series 3 tomorrow."

Along with the announcement, Samuel shared an adorable snap of himself in his lab coat, cradling a white rabbit.

You can see Samuel West's tweet below:

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus bawb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿And happy first day of meteorological Spring, all. And WHITE RABBITS, from #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall (mostly small). We start filming Series 3 tomorrow 🌼🐇🐰🐇🌼 pic.twitter.com/oizSg16PcVMarch 1, 2022 See more

We first learned that the beloved drama would be returning for even more adventures back in January when it was confirmed that All Creatures Great and Small would be back for a third and fourth series. All the fan-favorite characters will be returning, including vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley), and Siegfried's brother, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse).

When All Creatures Great and Small season 3 was first announced, Channel 5's Deputy Director of Programmes, Sebastian Cardwell, said: "It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5. I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family when series three arrives on our screens this year."

We don't currently have a release date for All Creatures Great And Small season 3, but Sebastian Cardwell's comment suggests we'll be seeing the Skeldale House gang on our screens again before the year comes to an end. Since the last two series have both aired in September, September 2022 is a likely release date for the latest series.

In the meantime, you can catch up with previous episodes of the show on My5. The series is also available to stream in the US on PBS.com.