'All Creatures Great and Small' will return for a third and fourth series

All Creatures Great and Small will return to our screens for a third and fourth series, after scoring big audiences.

It also had a successful Christmas special which saw fans tuning in for some escapism during the 2021 festivities.

All of the fan favorites will return for the third series including Nicholas Ralph as young vet James Herriot, Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall, and Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried’s slowly maturing brother Tristan.

Meanwhile, Rachel Shenton returns as local farmer Helen Alderson and Patricia Hodge returns as Mrs Pumphrey alongside adored pampered Pekingese Tricki Woo that has charmed fans of the show. It will again follow the romance between James and Helen which was seen to blossom in All Creatures Great and Small season 2.

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Speaking about the news, Sebastian Cardwell at Channel 5 said: "It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5. I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family when series three arrives on our screens this year.”

Sir Colin Callender CBE, Executive Producer and CEO of Playground added: "Everyone at Playground wants to thank Masterpiece on PBS, Channel 5 and All3Media International for their support for the series. But most of all we want to thank the audience who have so fully embraced the new series.

"It is their vocal and loyal support that has resulted in this ongoing commitment to the series and we couldn’t be more delighted. It is a joy to produce the show but an even bigger joy to know that there is an audience all over the world hungry to revisit the world of Darrowby in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales and to spend more time with the wonderful inhabitants of Skeldale House."

Exact transmission details for season three and four haven't been announced yet, but until then, you can stream all episodes of All Creatures Great and Small on My5.