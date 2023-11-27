Amazon's 99p Prime Video channel Cyber Monday deal ends TODAY — act fast!

If you live in the UK, then you should probably know that you've got less than a day in which to sign up for one of the few Cyber Monday streaming deals on offer right now.

This deal is open to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription and applies to the company's streaming service Prime Video. You can currently sign up for one of the Prime Video channels for just 99p per month for your first three months, saving you money on these optional add-on packs for the streaming service.

However you'll need to act fast: this deal ends on Monday, November 27, and once it does you'll have to pay £4-£5 per month to subscribe (which is the usual price of each of the services).

This deal is usually the pinnacle of the streaming discounts each year, however Amazon has only actually reduced the price of three streaming services in the UK. They are:

Crime + Investigation Play is, as the name suggests, a channel full of true crime documentaries and series. It usually costs £3.99 per month, so you'll be saving £9 in total for three months of streaming. If you're curious, it actually offers free episodes so you can test out its content.

Next up, MGM is a channel for... well, MGM-produced movies. It's great for classics like Terminator, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and The Silence of the Lambs, but has plenty of modern movies too including Eddie The Eagle, Sicario and Tomb Raider. It's mainly for movies and this deal will give you a great selection for film night for the next three months! It usually costs £4.49 each month

Finally, StudioCanal Presents is for movies distributed or produced by StudioCanal, which again has a great selection of movies including Rambo, Apocalypse Now, Paddington, The Host and Ran. So it's great for classics but it's also really useful for older or world hits that aren't always easy to see in the UK. StudioCanal Presents is usually £4.99 per month, but if you subscribe to ITVX Premium you already have access to the streaming service, so there's no need to sign up here.

The great thing about this Amazon deal is that, while you might not normally want to pay £5 every month just to catch a few old or foreign movies, you can sign up for the deal and enjoy the library for less than the price of a meal deal.

If you want a streaming expert's opinion, I always sign up for one in the deal (usually there are a lot more). Last year I picked up StudioCanal Presents and got to catch up on some movies I hadn't seen in years, and also world movies that aren't on other streamers (like Train to Busan or Mother). This time I'm probably going to sign up to MGM and try and get through the huge number of westerns on there.

