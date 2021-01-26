Amy Adams and A24 secure rights for 'Outlaw'

Six-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams is in her production bag, and is headed to the Old West in her latest project. Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment and A24 have landed the rights to Anna North’s novel Outlawed, which recently debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list earlier this month at No. 6. Adams and A24 will adapt it for television.

Anna North’s novel focuses on a young midwife who’s initiated into the notorious Hole in the Wall gang and becomes part of their mission to transform the West. The main character lives in the Dakotas, where people have built a patriarchal Christian society centered on fertility. The synopsis gives The Handmaid’s Tale but set in 19th century America, but it’s not. For one, because it’s set during a time in which medical science is stuck in its earliest stages, therefore wives bear the full blame for infertility. The novel has received strong reviews because of its feminist spin. It was Belletrist and Reese Witherspoon’s book club picks in January. North is also the author of America Pacifica and The Life and Death of Sophie Stark.

The Outlaw television adaption project will be executive produced by Adams and Stacy O'Neil for Bond Group Entertainment. Kate Clifford will serve as co-producer. Currently, there is no writer attached to the project just yet.

The Arrival star’s Bond Group has previously produced HBO's Sharp Objects, a tv-series adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same. Adams starred in the series alongside Patrica Clarkson and Chris Messina. The Bond Group has been pretty busy, as they are currently in pre-production on Netflix's Kings of America. This project is another team up for Adams and Vice director Adam McKay. The company is also developing Willa of the Wood, based on a series of middle-grade novels by Robert Beatty, with Entertainment One.