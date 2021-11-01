'Angela Black' fans shocked to spot THIS 'Coronation Street' favourite on screen last night

Angela Black fans have been kept on the edge of their seats as the ITV thriller continues to keep everyone gripped with huge storyline twists and turns.

But in between the shocks, fans have spotted a familiar face from the current Coronation Street cast.

Last night's installment of Angela Black saw more of Angela's back story explained, and we now finally know what happened at Edgewater. It turns out that Edgewater is actually a leisure centre, where Angela almost drowned her baby son, believing that he was Jesus and able to walk on water.

'Angela Black' fans were left horrified when Angela almost drowned her baby son last night. (Image credit: ITV)

But as well as learning this isn't the first time that Angela has been in a mental health unit, we also discovered that Olivier's abuse has been going on for years.

The episode saw a flashback showing Angela's husband hiding that her dying mother had been trying to get in touch with her, as well as seeing Angela having to lie about the fact she had been to her own mum's funeral after she'd passed away.

Angela's husband, Olivier, has been abusing her physically and mentally for years. (Image credit: ITV)

Episode four also saw Angela having to fight for the right to see her sons after being released from the mental health unit where she had been receiving treatment.

However, it was as she was released from the hospital that fans spotted Coronation Street actress Zora Bishop, better known to soap fans as Weatherfield's Sabeen Habeeb.

Sabeen, the ex-wife of Coronation Street's resident lawyer Imran Habeeb, has been at the centre of some huge drama on the cobbles recently after representing teen killer Corey Brent as he went to trial for killing Seb Franklin in a vicious hate crime.

Zora Bishop recently joined 'Coronation Street' for a huge storyline as dodgy lawyer Sabeen Habeeb. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans were thrilled to see this familiar soap actress on screen, especially as Angela Black's main character is played by Joanne Froggatt, another Coronation Street alumni...

Omg it's Sabeen from #Corrie 😯😯#AngelaBlackOctober 31, 2021 See more

Well you can’t trust her, Angela - it’s Sabeen from #corrie! #AngelaBlackOctober 31, 2021 See more

Nice to see a fleeting glimpse of @ZoraBishop in #AngelaBlack tonight. #Corrie #SabeenOctober 31, 2021 See more

#AngelaBlack so the psychotic solicitor in Corrie..ends up in Angela black..as solicitor to ex Corrie star..November 1, 2021 See more

If Zora's character in Angela Black is anything like corrupt Sabeen in Coronation Street, she isn't going to be much use to poor Angela, however, with an ending like last night's episode, things are definitely getting exciting in the ITV drama.

The episode closed with Angela looking for Ed, the man who everyone had convinced her was a figment of her imagination. After spotting a football badge on the drawing she did of Ed while in hospital, Angela searched the team online and tracked him down at a local football match.

It wasn't long before Angela saw Ed, and from the look on Ed's face when their eyes met across the pitch, it seems he definitely recognises her, too.

But will he admit to their shared dark past?

Angela Black airs on Sunday evenings at 9pm on ITV. You can also catch up on missed episodes at ITV Hub.