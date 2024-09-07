ID's latest crime special Attacked in the Woods premieres tonight

Investigation Discovery has a packed true crime series roster for fall and the network is kicking off with several gripping new titles this month, including the premiere of Attacked in the Woods tonight.

Debuting on Saturday, September 7 at 10pm Eastern Time on ID, the eerie story follows "the alleged kidnapping of a man and attempted murder of his wife" that set local detectives on a quest through the dense Oregon woods to "peel away the layers of a convoluted case, revealing a chilling reality," per the network's official episode description. As it so often is with many real-life crime procedurals, the hour-long episode will delve into how the case ended up being far more complex and chilling than law enforcement could have imagined.

You can find out what actually happened to that Oregon couple by tuning into the ID special Attacked in the Woods tonight at 10pm ET. To do so, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

And there will be more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network—Monday, September 9 sees the premiere of two brand-new series: The Real Murders on Elm Street, a new six-part documentary about small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder, which will premiere at 9pm ET; and Cabin in the Woods, a "true-crime-meets-true-horror series " that features the most terrifying crimes ever committed in isolated and otherwise picturesque cabin dwellings, to follow directly after at 10pm. Both of those titles will also be available to stream on Max.