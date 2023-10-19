AUS vs PAK live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

Two of the pre-tournament favorites go ahead-to-head at the Cricket World Cup in Bangalore on Friday, October 20, but Australia and Pakistan are on different trajectories after their first three games. Action from the AUS vs PAK live stream starts at 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT.

Below are all the details for the AUS vs PAK streaming services in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch AUS vs PAK live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Australia went down to two soul-crushing defeats to start the World Cup. They crumbled to India and South Africa, failing to pass 200 in either game with the bat. But they bounced back in style against Sri Lanka on Monday, with Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins combining to bowl the Lions out for just 209. And with England and the Proteas suffering unexpected defeats, reaching the semi-finals is now back on the agenda for the Aussies.

Pakistan, on the other hand, began with back-to-back wins. Big runs from Mohammad Rizwan and seven wickets from Hasan Ali had cemented the side as one of the competition's most threatening — but then came a limp defeat to fierce rivals India. With the momentum against them, Mickey Arthur's Men in Green will look to the last bilateral ODI series these teams played out last year for confidence, when Pakistan came out 2-1 victors.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an AUS vs PAK live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AUS vs PAK live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch AUS vs PAK live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the Australia vs Pakistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch AUS vs PAK live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes AUS vs PAK. The action starts at 9.30am on Friday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch AUS vs PAK from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Australia vs Pakistan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

What time does the match begin?

Australia vs Pakistan starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Friday, October 20.

All you need to know about AUS vs PAK

What are the Australia vs Pakistan squads? Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

What is the Australia vs Pakistan venue? AUS vs PAK will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka. Home to IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stadium dates back to 1969 and holds a capacity of 40,000. The highest ODI score it has witnessed was 383/6 by India against Australia in 2013, in which India captain Rohit Sharma hit 209.