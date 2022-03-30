Bafta TV awards ignore arguably the most talked about show of 2021

The Baftas have missed out a major drama series from their nominations list.

The Bafta TV Awards 2022 have surprisingly left out one of the biggest BBC dramas from their nominations list.

Line of Duty was crowned the most-watched UK TV drama of the 21st century, with the much anticipated final episode of series six gaining a record-breaking 15.24 million viewers.

With the cultural phenomenon commanding 56.2% of the UK’s TV audience, the BBC said it was the most-watched episode of any drama, except soaps, since 2002. But it's failed to receive a single nomination.

Meanwhile, It’s a Sin, penned by Russell T Davies, got the most nominations, with 11 split across the craft and television categories. While Landscapers, which starred Olivia Colman (who’s also surprisingly not nominated), has received six nominations. Meanwhile, Help, We Are Lady Parts and Time all got nominations in five categories.

The Bafta TV awards winners will be revealed on May 8, while the Bafta Craft award winners will be revealed on April 24.

It's A Sin is leading the way at the Bafta TV awards. (Image credit: Channel 4)

But Line of Duty has surprisingly missed out. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions Ltd)

Even though Line of Duty is missing out on a BAFTA Award this year, it has gone on to win many awards, such as the National Television Awards and more.

The much-loved police series first aired in 2012 and was created by TV writer Jed Mercurio, who is also the mastermind behind Bodyguard, and served as a producer on other popular dramas including, Trigger Point and Bloodlands.

Line of Duty follows the police anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and investigators DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), who were looking deep into corrupt police officers involved in a criminal conspiracy.

Fans tuned in to watch the series six finale, desperate to find out who 'H' was after years of speculating who could be responsible for corruption within Central Police.

Since its monumental viewing figures, fans have been wanting to know if there would be a seventh series.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, teased: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw-dropping finale set a ratings record.

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series. I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

Seasons 1 - 6 of Line of Duty are available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.