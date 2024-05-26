Band of Brothers Memorial Day marathon taking place on Monday, May 27

There are few better ways to celebrate Memorial Day and honor the service and sacrifice of America's military heroes than by spending the day with Easy Company and watching a Band of Brothers marathon. On Monday, May 27, starting at 11 am, AMC is airing all 10 episodes of the HBO award-winning limited series depicting US soldiers serving in Europe during World War Two.

Released in 2001 on HBO, Band of Brothers recounts the remarkable achievements of an elite team of U.S. paratroopers in World War Two. Based on the book by Stephen Ambrose, the series was produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks and starred Scott Grimes, Damien Lewis, Ron Livingston, Shane Taylor, Donnie Wahlberg and Peter Youngblood Hills, with appearances by familiar faces like Neal McDonough, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Stephen Graham, Simon Pegg, Colin Hanks, Dominic Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott and David Schwimmer.

The limited series (or miniseries as it was dubbed at the time) was nominated for 19 Emmys and won six of them, including Outstanding Miniseries and Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special. It would go on to spawn a pair of spinoff series, The Pacific, which debuted on HBO in 2010 and focused on the war against Japan, and Masters of the Air, which premiered on Apple TV Plus earlier this year and told the story of Air Force pilots during the war. But Band of Brothers is still considered the gold standard; we included it in our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.

As for the Memorial Day marathon, here is the full schedule for May 27:

Band of Brothers episode 1, 11 am ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 2, 12:41 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 3, 1:52 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 4, 3:22 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 5, 4:44 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 6, 6 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 7, 7:32 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 8, 9:12 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 9, 10:33 pm ET/PT

Band of Brothers episode 10, 11:53 pm ET/PT

In order to watch the Band of Brothers marathon on AMC on May 27, you need a TV service that includes the cable channel. That includes most traditional pay-TV providers as well as live TV streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. AMC Plus subscribers can also access the marathon live through the streaming service. If you prefer to watch Band of Brothers without commercials and unedited, the entire series is available to stream on Max and Netflix in the US.

Some other Memorial Day content in case you’re interested includes a special documentary about legendar TV comedy M*A*S*H airing at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox on May 27. You can also watch what is widely considered the first great war movie for free on Tubi right now.